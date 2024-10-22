Vilsack issues memo coordinating agencies on wildlife habitat 

Elk herd in Colorado. Photo courtesy Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Polis-RFP-073123

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Monday issued a memorandum directing the Natural Resources Conservation Service, Farm Service Agency, Forest Service and Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service to work together to improve the ability of wild animals to move from public lands to private lands.

In a call to reporters, Agriculture Undersecretary for Farm Production and Conservation Robert Bonnie, Undersecretary for Natural Resources and Environment Homer Wilkes, and Undersecretary for Marketing and Regulatory Program Jennie Lester Moffitt said the agencies would work together to make sure that private landowners know of the availability of conservation assistance on private agricultural lands and the services that APHIS can provide to deal with wild animal diseases.

“Many wildlife in the U.S. depend on large landscapes,” Bonnie said on the call. “They don’t care about fences. We want to work across boundaries.”

Animals in Yellowstone Park spend part of the year outside the park, Bonnie said. He also stressed that USDA wants to keep agricultural land in agriculture and that USDA programs are available to help achieve that goal.

Arthur Middleton, a senior adviser on wildlife conservation at USDA, said that COVID 19, remote work, and e-commerce have increased the pressure to build homes on what have been agricultural lands, particularly in the West.

“Coordination across agencies and with our state, private, and tribal partners is key to all of our work,” said Wilkes. “Our national forests and grasslands provide critical habitat for wildlife across the country and this collaboration will build on the crucial connection between public lands and the private lands around them.”

Moffitt said, “APHIS prioritizes solutions to wildlife management, conservation and restoration that take into account animal habitats, economic considerations, and human health and safety, while utilizing new technologies available. Additionally, through programs such as the Bison Conservation Transfer Program and the Interagency Bison Management Plan, APHIS uses its animal health expertise to support Tribal conservation programs.”

Bonnie said that stockmen’s groups and hunting and fishing groups including the Mule Deer Foundation, the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership and Ducks Unlimited are among the groups that are helping USDA spread the word about available programs.