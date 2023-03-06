Vilsack makes announcements at NFU convention

But the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association was less enthusiastic.

NCBA Executive Director of Government Affairs Kent Bacus said, “There is no question that the current ‘Product of USA’ label for beef is flawed, and it undercuts the ability of U.S. cattle producers to differentiate U.S. beef in the marketplace.”

“For the past few years, NCBA’s grassroots-driven efforts have focused on addressing problems with the existing label, and we will continue working to find a voluntary, trade-compliant solution that promotes product differentiation and delivers profitable solutions and for U.S. cattle producers.

“Simply adding born, raised, and harvested requirements to an already broken label will fail to deliver additional value to cattle producers and it will undercut true voluntary, market-driven labels that benefit cattle producers. We cannot afford to replace one flawed government label with another flawed government label,” Bacus said.

When asked at a news conference if this rule could be a prelude to re-establishing mandatory country of origin labeling, Vilsack noted that the Obama administration had lost cases on that program in the World Trade Organization three times, and that he has yet to see a proposal that would meet WTO requirements.

He also announced that USDA will spend $89 million to expand independent meat and processing capacity.

Vilsack also said that USDA is creating a liaison with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to work on the issue of companies patenting seed.

That process, Vilsack said, will look at basic research and the ways that companies “stack traits” on seeds whether they are needed or not.

Paying for seed, Vilsack said, is “like a cable bill” for programs you don’t watch.

“We want to make sure that as things are stacked we look at things from a local and regional perspective,” he said.

In his speech, Vilsack repeated comments he made recently to the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition and the Agricultural Outlook Forum that the current farm system benefits bigger producers, and that he does not agree with a comment by Sonny Perdue, the agriculture secretary in the Trump administration, that farmers have to get big or get out.

The Biden administration, Vilsack said, is committed to creating more ways for smaller and medium-sized producers to be able to make a living.