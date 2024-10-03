Vilsack on Biden trip, talks hurricane aide, port strike 

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsck joined President Biden on his trip to Florida and Georgia today to survey damage from Hurricane Helene and talked about the Agriculture Department’s role in addressing the hurricane damage and understanding the impact of the East Coast and Gulf Coast port strike.

Before he left Washington Biden said he believes “we’re making progress” on addressing the port strike.

In in the press gaggle on Air Force One, Vilsack said, “Our job, obviously, is to try to keep farms viable and operational, to basically get as much help as quickly as possible to as many people as possible.”

Vilsack pointed out that people who are feeling “stressed” can call (883) 381-7243 for help.

On crop insurance, he said, “We’ve given instructions to our crop insurance carriers to expedite, as quickly as possible, the loss adjustments that are necessary to make payments.”

“Many of these farmers, particularly in the Southeast, have exercised the additional coverage for hurricane and wind damage. We expect and anticipate under those coverages, hopefully, payments can be made within 30 days. That is consistent with the president’s instruction to try to get folks as much help as possible, as quickly as possible.

“In addition to the risk management tool for crops, we have a variety of other programs — programs that help repair structures and fences, programs that help eliminate soil erosion, programs that help remove debris, programs that will pay for the loss of livestock.

“This is particularly true in Georgia, where you’ve got a lot of contract poultry facilities where poultry houses have been destroyed by the storm… There are a lot of uninsured losses, and there are programs to make sure that those uninsured losses are also covered. And also there are obviously damage to trees and forest in the area. We have programs to assist in that area as well.”

On personnel, Vilsack said, “We have over 190 folks from USDA that are currently at the regional center in Atlanta or in the D.C. headquarters working collaboratively with FEMA to make sure that we’re coordinating and collaborating.”

On food assistance, Vilsack said, “We’ve already provided these — these states with flexibility in terms of child nutrition programs and senior nutrition programs, in terms of the types of meals they can serve, and — and the location of those meals.”

“And obviously, any governor who requests disaster SNAP assistance will get it from the department as quickly as we possibly can get it,” he said.

On food stuck at the ports due to the strike, Vilsack said, “it’s going to be difficult to get to the containers based on the fact that there’s a work stoppage there.”

“That’s why the president has urged the shippers, in particular, to focus on getting this thing resolved and making sure that the collective bargaining system works. That’s the most effective way of getting the bananas to wherever they need to go,” Vilsack said.

On food inflation, he added, “The current food inflation rate at grocery stores is around 1%, which is about half the 20-year average. So, it is good to see that it has come down.”

“At this point, a short labor stoppage at — at the ports should have minimal impact and effect on prices. Obviously, if we’re talking about a longer situation of duration, that may have an impact. But at the end of the day, that’s why the president has been so forceful in suggesting people need to get to the table and then get — get this resolved.

“This is the first strike in 50 years. These people know how to get to ‘yes.’ They just need to get to ‘yes.'”

On the impact of the port strike, Vilsack said, “the hope would be that this thing ends tomorrow. All right? That would be short.”

“The reality is our assessment is, if this lasts a couple of weeks, we’re not talking about a significant disruption.”

He said that if the strike gets into months, “we’ll cover it… when and if that occurs.”

Agriculture Department Farm Service Agency Administrator Zach Ducheneaux accompanied Vilsack on the trip, a USDA spokesperson noted.