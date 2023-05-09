Vilsack opens AIM for Climate Summit in Washington. Photo by Jerry Hagstrom, The Hagstrom Report

Vilsack-RFP-051523

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Tuesday opened the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate Summit in Washington, welcoming hundreds of attendees, including many from other countries, to an event set up to increase and accelerate investment in and support for agriculture and food systems innovation for climate action.

Vilsack, who launched the AIM for Climate initiative at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in November 2021, is co-hosting the event with Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, the minister of climate change and environment in the United Arab Emirates, the lead partner with the United States in the AIM initiative.

In opening remarks, Vilsack said that in less than two years the AIM for Climate initiative has attracted more than 500 partners, including 50 governments, that together have promised to invest $13 billion in climate-smart agriculture and food systems innovation. The initiative includes “innovation sprints” to try to develop climate-smart innovations quickly.

Policymakers, industry leaders, producers, civil society groups, and scientists and researchers are attending the summit “to drive rapid and transformative climate action,” according to the USDA AIM for Climate website.

Vilsack announced two new U.S. initiatives and also interviewed former Vice President Al Gore, a leading advocate for addressing climate change.

“Climate change continues to impact longstanding agricultural practices in every country and a strong global commitment is necessary to face the challenges of climate change head-on and build more sustainable, equitable, and resilient food systems,” Vilsack said.

“We need all of us working together to address the challenges of climate change and food security through innovative technology and approaches, and the AIM for Climate Summit gives me hope that we will rise to the occasion, as future generations depend on us to do.”

Almhieri said, “Under the vision and guidance of its wise leadership, the UAE is committed to building a solid foundation for international cooperation to find solutions to various challenges facing global food and agricultural systems within a larger framework aimed at addressing climate change and mitigating its negative impacts on the future of humanity.”

“The AIM for Climate Initiative, launched in collaboration between the UAE and the United States, embodies this important approach, reflecting our commitment to transforming global agricultural systems into more advanced and sustainable systems to confront the scarcity of water and arable land in many countries, and thereby contributing to the eradication of hunger in the world.”

Vilsack announced the release of the “USDA Science and Research Strategy, 2023-2026: Cultivating Scientific Innovation” during the opening plenary.

This strategy drives USDA’s science priorities for the next three years to establish a scientific framework to transform the U.S. food system and support the nation’s farmers, ranchers, producers and foresters.

“We know that scientific innovation can enable new, cost-effective solutions for addressing some of our most daunting challenges,” said Vilsack. “This is a forward-looking strategy that aligns with USDA’s strategic priorities and allows us to make significant advances in food, agriculture and natural resource sectors.”

The strategy’s five science and research priorities are:

▪ Accelerating Innovative Technologies & Practices

▪ Driving Climate-Smart Solutions

▪ Bolstering Nutrition Security & Health

▪ Cultivating Resilient Ecosystems

▪ Translating Research into Action

“This cross-cutting strategy demonstrates how USDA science begins with innovation and moves across key priorities to address the obstacles we face in agriculture and ensure our research translates into real-world solutions to meet this moment,” Vilsack said.

Vilsack also announced the launch of the International Climate Hub website.

“This new portal will enable science-based, climate-informed agricultural decision making by providing information and resources tailored to specific regions and needs, including a focus on the countries and producers most vulnerable to the effects of global climate change,” Vilsack said.

A tool included in the International Climate Hub, the COMET-Planner Global Assessment Tool, will enable land managers around the world to estimate the current and potential greenhouse gas mitigation and carbon sequestration benefits of common agricultural conservation practices.

“This foundational tool leverages USDA’s and Colorado State University’s decade of experience building climate-smart conservation planning tools and will help measure and demonstrate the beneficial impacts of climate-smart conservation practices on working lands worldwide,” Vilsack added.

The summit continues through Wednesday.