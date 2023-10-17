Vilsack presents award to Mulhern

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack smiles as he presents an award to National Milk Producers Federation President and CEO Jim Mulhern for his decades supporting the dairy industry. Photo by Jerry Hagstrom, The Hagstrom Report

CHICAGO — Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Monday presented an award to National Milk Producers Federation President and CEO Jim Mulhern “in recognition of your exemplary leadership and decades of service to the U.S. dairy community.”

Vilsack presented Mulhern with the award at the International Dairy Federation’s World Dairy Summit here.

In the presentation, Vilsack noted that Mulhern came from a working-class family of nine in Wisconsin and had learned the importance of hard work as a child. As a middle child, Vilsack said, Mulhern had learned to be “an extraordinary listener” and “the value of compromise.”

Vilsack, who served as president of the U.S Dairy Export Council between his two terms as agriculture secretary, said the U.S. dairy industry punches above its weight in Washington and credited Mulhern with the development of the Dairy Margin Coverage Program. When the program did not work, Mulhern proposed “adjustments that needed to be made,” Vilsack said.

“There are producers today that may not understand the role of Mulhern but they understand the significance of that program,” Vilsack said.