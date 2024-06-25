Vilsack releases rule to ‘protect’ individual livestock, poultry

“Entrenched market power and the abuses that flow from it remain an obstacle to achieving lower prices for consumers and fairer practices for producers,” Vilsack said in a news release. “Today’s proposed rule stands for clear, transparent standards so that markets function fairly and competitively for consumers and producers alike. With our whole-of-government approach to competition and resiliency, the Biden-Harris administration is fighting every day to lower costs for American families and give farmers a fairer shake.”

In the news release, USDA added, “Specifically, the rule provides clearer tests and frameworks around unfair practices that harm market participants individually and unfair practices that harm markets overall. If finalized, this rule would better enable USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service to carry out its legal obligation to ensure fair and competitive national livestock, meat, and poultry markets and ensure livestock producers and poultry growers can secure the full value for their products and services.”

USDA said previous court decisions on the rule had not been consistent.

Once published in the Federal Register, the rule will be open for comment for 60 days.

Vilsack made the announcement during an event at the Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank. At the event, Vilsack said that the rule had been “a difficult one” to write, but “we see a roadmap as to how an individual producer can see protections under the Packers and Stockyards Act.” He noted that the Justice Department Antitrust Division helped with writing the rule and said he believes DOJ’s involvement will protect the rule from attacks. USDA noted in the rule that previous attempts to write it had been controversial and never finalized.

“We clearly now delineate there is an opportunity for unfairness to be couched in terms of individual harm and individual producer who may be able to establish under the elements of the new rule that the harm was specific to their operation and constituted a violation of the Packers and Stockyards [Act],” Vilsack said. “At the same time, we obviously will continue to work in terms of ensuring if there is injury to the entire marketplace that that, too, represents a violation of the Packers and Stockyards Act.”

Vilsack told reporters that he believes this rule and others related to the Packers and Stockyards Act can be finalized before the end of President Biden’s term on Jan. 20. But he said that he also expects to release a cattle price discovery rule that probably would not be finalized by Jan. 20 and a study of the retail food sector.

But because the rule announced today was not final before the end of May, it would be subject to the Congressional Review Act should a simple majority of Congress vote to overturn the regulations. Under law, rules that are finalized in the last 60 days of a legislative session are subject to the CRA.

Vilsack was joined at the Center for American Progress by Assistant Attorney General for Antitrust Jonathan Kanter, who said that DOJ will hire more lawyers and “experts” to work on agricultural issues. Kanter said the additional staff will be based in the Midwest, primarily in the DOJ Chicago office, and will work on both civil and criminal cases.

Vilsack and Kanter both used the occasion to emphasize the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to increasing fairness for farmers and reducing grocery prices for consumers by focusing on concentration in the agribusiness sector. They emphasized that a fair and transparent marketplace will make it easier for farms of all sizes and their communities to thrive and for farmers to make the case to their children to stay in farming.

Today, the Alabama Contract Poultry Growers Association, Organization for Competitive Markets, and Competitive Markets Action issued a joint statement praising the rule.