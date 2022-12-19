Vilsack, Tai to consider Mexican GMO corn proposal

After meeting with a delegation of senior Mexican government officials at the Agriculture Department headquarters in Washington on Friday, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and Trade Representative Katherine Tai said they have agreed to review their proposal, which reportedly would delay Mexico’s plan to ban genetically modified corn imports until 2025 rather than the proposed 2024.

In a statement, Vilsack and Tai said, “There was candid conversation about our deep concerns around the restrictions of the importation of biotech corn and other biotechnology products stemming from President López Obrador’s 2020 decree.”

“The Mexican delegation presented some potential amendments to the decree in an effort to address our concerns. We agreed to review their proposal closely and follow up with questions or concerns in short order. There is a joint recognition that time is of the essence and we must determine a path forward soon.”

Mexican officials attending the meeting were Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon, secretary of foreign affairs; Víctor Manuel Villalobos Arámbula, secretary of agriculture and rural development; Raquel Buenrostro Sánchez, secretary of economy; María Luisa Albores González, secretary of environment and natural Resources; Esteban Moctezuma, ambassador of Mexico to the United States, and Alejandro Ernesto Svarch Pérez, federal commissioner.

Last week a bipartisan coalition of senators organized by Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., and Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., wrote Vilsack and Tai about the Mexican corn issue.

The issue is expected to come up when President Biden visits Mexico in January.