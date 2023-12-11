Vilsack talks to Mexico, Chile, France, UK officials

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack told reporters Sunday that he had held bilateral meetings with officials from Mexico, Chile, France and the United Kingdom on the sidelines of the COP28 meeting in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Vilsack said he had emphasized the importance of science in the dispute with Mexico over genetically modified corn. But he added to reporters that the current administration in Mexico will leave office on Sept. 30 and that he hopes whoever wins the Mexican presidency “will take a look at the science.”

He said he reminded the Mexican officials that Mexico is dependent on the United States for yellow corn and that the U.S. doesn’t export much white corn to Mexico.

Vilsack said he made the case to Chilean officials that they should regionalize their approach to concerns about high path avian influenza in the United States in relationship to poultry imports, which is the practice on HPAI in other countries. He said the United States has been “deeply disappointed” in the Chilean position on poultry imports and “reassured them we are selling them a safe and appropriate product.”

He noted to reporters that Chile wants to export table grapes to the United States.

With French officials, Vilsack said he noted that forestry regulations that the European Union is considering to require proof that a country must certify that the exported products do not come from deforested lands could have a negative effect on U.S. exports. He said he pointed out to the French that a higher percentage of U.S. land is covered with forests than in France.

Vilsack said he told the French, “We are not cutting down forests to plant crops, we shouldn’t have to have the same onerous requirements to trace back that the products are not part of deforestation.”

Vilsack said his discussions with United Kingdom officials focused on a collaboration on climate issues.