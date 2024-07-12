Vilsack: Thompson exaggerates EPA’s impact on meat operations

Vilsack

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said Thursday that House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson is exaggerating the impact of the Environmental Protection Agency’s rules on the meat processing industry.

In an opening statement on a hearing on EPA’s impact on agriculture on Wednesday, Thompson said, “While [President] Biden’s USDA spends millions to — supposedly — expand meat and poultry processing capacity, his EPA is simultaneously proposing a rule that would shutter processing plants and impose significant compliance costs across industries vital to food affordability.”

Thompson noted that “Earlier this year EPA published a proposed rule that significantly changes the effluent limitation guidelines for meat and poultry processing.”

During a Thursday telephone news conference to announce grants to start or expand small meat processing plants, a reporter asked Vilsack about Thompson’s comments.

“Most processing plants won’t have to shut down,” Vilsack said. “That is a bit of an exaggeration.”

EPA is only implementing rules under environmental laws passed by Congress with the courts often setting deadlines for the rules, Vilsack said.

“Maybe the chairman needs to take a look in the mirror,” Vilsack added.

Vilsack said USDA has helped “134 new or expanded opportunities across 48 states to provide additional processing capacity.”

EPA rules often affect how farmers have to handle the urine and manure from farm-raised animals.

Will Harris, owner of White Oak Pastures in Georgia, who had joined Vilsack on the call, asked to respond to the reporter’s question. Harris noted that his farm processing plant generates nine tons of packing plant waste a day, but that he has found uses for it.

“To me is a fertility source,” Harris said. After he spread the manure, “the organic matter in soil has gone from 1% to 5%,” he said.