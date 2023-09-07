Vilsack to consider Stabenow, Boozman CCC request

After Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., ranking member on the committee, asked Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to consider using the Commodity Credit Corporation to increase spending for trade promotion programs and international food, a spokesman said Vilsack would consider the idea.

In a letter sent to Vilsack last week but made public Wednesday, Stabenow and Boozman said, “As Congress works toward reauthorizing critical programs in the farm bill, we continue to hear from organizations representing the vast majority of U.S. agriculture about the need to strengthen trade opportunities, increase revenue streams, and help producers grow and thrive in a global economy. Farm bill trade promotion programs help address these needs and build new markets. We believe that resources available under the CCC can support similar efforts to open access to markets and promote American-grown products abroad.”

They added, “There is also bipartisan support for critical U.S. Department of Agriculture international food assistance programs.”

A Vilsack spokesperson told The Hagstrom Report late Wednesday, “The issues that Sens. Stabenow and Boozman raise with respect to trade and food aid are concerns we share at USDA. As international commodities markets are increasingly impacted by disruptions like COVID-19, a changing climate, and global food insecurity in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine, USDA’s market development and promotion, and aid programs are more important than ever. USDA will look carefully at our authorities under the Commodity Credit Corporation Charter Act and the remaining availability of funds this fiscal year to determine if we have the funds and the ability to be responsive while fulfilling other statutory requirements of the CCC.”

The National Corn Growers Association and USA Rice immediately praised Stabenow and Boozman for making the request, although USA Rice was cautious about it.