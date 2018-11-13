Vilsack to headline Georgetown rural finance conference

Former Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will headline a Georgetown University conference on rural capital and opportunity on Thursday.

The forum is organized by Matt McKenna, who was a senior adviser to Vilsack on rural private sector investment and now heads the Rural Opportunity Initiative, a program of the Global Social Enterprise Initiative at Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business.

The day-long event will bring together people from business, politics, banking and land-grant universities to discuss how to drive rural prosperity through private investment.

Vilsack will deliver the keynote address on the need for a new focus on rural investment.

Other speakers include Bette Brand, the administrator of USDA's Rural Business-Cooperative Service; Andrew Dumont, senior community development analyst, Federal Reserve System, and Eric Kessler of Arabella Advisers.