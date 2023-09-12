Vilsack to NFU: It’s up to you

In a separate presentation, Agriculture Undersecretary for Farm Production and Conservation Robert Bonnie pointed out that the Partnerships for Climate Smart Agriculture program is a commodity program, not a conservation program.

Bonnie told the Farmers Union members that when they are lobbying on Capitol Hill, “the ripple” can be felt at USDA.

Republicans in Congress have said they want to raise the reference prices that trigger farm subsidy payments because both farm prices and input costs have risen, and have suggested that taking money from a climate-smart conservation program in the Inflation Reduction Act would be a way to come up with the budget authority.

But Vilsack said that raising reference prices for all commodities would cost $2 billion per year and would help only “a few farmers,” while the conservation money in the IRA is for all farmers.

(The Environmental Working Group said last week that raising reference prices would be an advantage for fewer than 6,000 farmers, mostly in the South.)

Vilsack also noted that the Biden adminstration “didn’t wait for Congress to start” the climate-smart agriculture program, and that he had used the CCC. Some Republicans claim this was an improper use of the CCC and have proposed limiting Vilsack’s authority to use it.

Vilsack said that since he was secretary the first time in the Obama administration, the country has lost 16,700 farms and 6.9 million acres in agriculture.

When Vilsack reminded the Farmers Union members that Sonny Perdue, the Agriculture secretary in the Trump administration, had once said farmers had to get big or get out, and asked whether they were OK with that, shouts of “no” rang out from the audience.

Vilsack also noted that the IRA contains “enormous tax credits” for sustainable fuels and that he is “confident” USDA can work with Treasury and the Environmental Protection Agency to produce economic models that are flexible enough to encompass a variety of feedstocks.