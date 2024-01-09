Vilsack to Pennsylvania, Iowa after New Hampshire, Maine

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will travel to Pennsylvania on Wednesday and Iowa on Thursday after appearances in New Hampshire and Maine on Monday.

In Harrisburg, Pa., on Wednesday, Vilsack will attend the Pennsylvania Farm Show. USDA said he “will announce a federal-state partnership that will support Pennsylvania’s small and midsized producers by building stronger infrastructure, increasing supply chain resiliency, and expanding access to nutritious food options.”

In Altoona, Iowa, on Thursday at the Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit, Vilsack will announce an investment to expand the availability of biofuels. The Iowa Renewable Fuels Association said Vilsack, a former governor of Iowa, will receive the organization’s highest award for his involvement and advocacy for rural America and promoting biofuels in the country.

Attendance is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Register and find information at IowaRenewableFuelsSummit.org . (Other speakers at the summit will include Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican; GOP presidential candidates Ron DeSantis and Asa Hutchinson; and Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor.)

In New Hampshire on Monday, Vilsack was scheduled to visit the University of New Hampshire in Durham to participate in a town hall discussion to highlight “USDA’s investments under the Biden-Harris administration to strengthen access to critical health care services rural communities need to stay healthy and thrive,” USDA said.

In Maine on Monday, Vilsack was scheduled to join Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, in a roundtable with local leaders and agricultural stakeholders to discuss the impact of recent storms on the state’s farms, as well as USDA’s efforts to help farmers and ranchers recover from losses and damages. In an announcement, Pingree said, “Through significant funding from President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda, USDA has made available historic resources in clean energy and conservation programs to encourage new economic opportunities in rural areas and to help producers lower energy costs, reduce greenhouse emissions, and generate new economic opportunities.”