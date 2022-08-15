Vilsack to travel to Colorado Tuesday, Wednesday

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will travel to Colorado on Tuesday and Wednesday for events with Democratic Sens. Michael Bennett and John Hickenlooper of Colorado and Gov. Jared Polis, also a Democrat.

On Tuesday Vilsack will join Bennet, Hickenlooper and Polis to tour Camp Hale near Leadville, Colo., in the Eagle Valley to highlight the need to conserve and protect natural treasures like Camp Hale for future generations.

“Originally a center of mountain and winter warfare training during World War II, the camp features beautiful views and supports the local outdoor recreation economy through the plentiful opportunities it offers for hiking, fishing, and more,” USDA noted in a media advisory.

On Wednesday, Vilsack and Bennet will visit a local farm near Palisade, Colo.

“There, they will underscore how the Inflation Reduction Act will provide USDA with new, significant resources to support climate-smart agriculture, strengthen healthy forests and conservation, build new clean-energy infrastructure, and much more,” USDA said.