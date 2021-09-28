Vilsack to travel to Colorado Wednesday, Thursday

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will travel to Colorado Wednesday and Thursday to promote the Biden administration’s Build Back Better program.

On Wednesday, Vilsack will give a speech at Colorado State University’s Salazar Center’s Virtual International Symposium for Conservation Impact and announce a comprehensive set of investments to address challenges facing producers and agriculture, including market disruptions, climate change, and animal disease prevention, USDA said.

On Thursday, Vilsack will give remarks at the University of Colorado’s 41st annual Colorado Law Conference on Natural Resources.