Vilsack to travel to National Western Stock show in Denver
|Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will hold a panel discussion with farmers and ranchers at the National Western Stock Show in Denver on Friday, USDA said in a media advisory.
Vilsack will focus on “rancher and farmer-focused programs that spur economic activity by supporting on-farm conservation, bolstering new markets, expanding independent meat processing options, and keeping farming viable for the next generation,” USDA said.
