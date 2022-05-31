Vilsack transfers $400M from CCC to APHIS to fight avian influenza

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced he had approved the transfer of $400 million from the Commodity Credit Corporation to the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service to continue the outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in the United States.

APHIS has confirmed HPAI in 35 states, affecting more than 37.9 million domestic birds. APHIS said it is working closely with animal health officials in affected states to quickly identify and address new cases.

Vilsack previously approved the use of approximately $130 million in emergency funding in mid-March, along with an additional $263 million in late-April, and APHIS has used these funds to address nationwide HPAI detections to date. These funds have been used to address indemnity, diagnostics, field activities, and other emergency response costs.

Since the last CCC funding transfer was approved in April, there have been detections in 151 new flocks, including flocks in nine new states, and affecting more than 10.8 million commercial and backyard birds. To date, APHIS has mobilized 1,125 employees both physically and virtually to respond to the outbreak.

“Continuing our nationwide response to highly pathogenic avian influenza is critical to minimizing the impact on our nation’s poultry industry,” said USDA Undersecretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester Moffitt.

“Safeguarding U.S. poultry and egg producers from the effects avian influenza could have on agriculture and trade is a critical aspect of this response, and this funding will allow APHIS personnel to continue to deploy and support the emergency wherever they are needed.”