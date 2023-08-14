Vilsack urged to make sure female farmers get discrimination settlements

Vilsack

Reps. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, Lois Frankel, D-Fla., and Jahana Hayes, D-Conn., sent a letter to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack today urging him to make sure that female farmers who faced discrimination from USDA farm lending programs get settlements.

Oct. 31 is the deadline for applications under Section 2007 of the Inflation Reduction Act, which provided $2.2 billion in financial assistance for farmers, ranchers, and forest landowners who experienced discrimination in USDA’s farm lending programs before Jan. 1, 2021.

Pingree, Frankel, and Hayes, who are members of the Democratic Women’s Caucus, said, implementing Section 22007 is “an important step in addressing the history of discrimination at USDA, including against women and Black, Indigenous, (and) People of Color (BIPOC) farmers.”

Despite the Equal Credit Opportunity Act of 1974, many women still faced discrimination by USDA at local Farm Service Agency offices, prompting legal action against USDA, the lawmakers noted.

“To settle claims, the U.S. Judgement Fund provided $1.33 billion and USDA provided $160 million for female and Hispanic farmers. Nearly 54,000 claims were filed for cases of discrimination that occurred before 2000, but an audit by the Office of the Inspector General found that USDA only compensated about 3,200 claimants and expended only about $207 million, while dismissing nearly 60 percent of claims due to paperwork errors,” the lawmakers explained. “Most claimants were never provided the reason their claims were denied.”

“Money alone cannot make up for the life-long impacts of discrimination. Nevertheless, USDA cannot repeat the mistakes of past settlement processes that have left tens of thousands without recompense due to technicalities,” the lawmakers said.

“We urge USDA to contact the women who had previously submitted discrimination claims and provide targeted outreach to additional women who have experienced discrimination since 2000. We also ask USDA to share their outreach strategy with us.”