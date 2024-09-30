Vilsack urges ports, union to bargain

With a potential strike affecting the East Coast and Gulf of Mexico ports looming Tuesday, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Saturday said the Biden administration urges the port administrators and the International Longshoreman’s Union to engage in collective bargaining.

“It is fair to say this administration has been clear in support of the collective bargaining process,” Vilsack told The Hagstrom Report in a call from Italy where he has been attending a meeting of G7 agriculture ministers.

“It’s best that they hammer out the differences,” Vilsack added. “That is the message being conveyed by administration officials.”

A large coalition of agriculture groups wrote Biden on Friday urging the administration to work with both parties to resume negotiations and avoid work stoppages at the ports.

The ag groups did not, however, urge Biden to seek a court order to invoke the Taft-Hartley Act to delay the strike with an 80-day cooling-off period, and the White House has said it will not do that, CBS News reported.

“We’ve never invoked Taft-Hartley to break a strike and are not considering doing so now,” White House spokesperson Robyn Patterson told CBS News.

“We support collective bargaining. We believe it’s the best way for both American workers and employers to come to a fair agreement — one that benefits the workers in a way that reflects the success of the companies.”

A lengthy strike could result in shortages of bananas, cherries and distilled spirits, but not right away, CNN reported.

A strike at the East Coast and Gulf ports would affect other industries much more than agriculture, Vilsack said. Those ports are much more important to food imports than exports, he said, and the primary imports are value-added items coming from Europe and other places.

The ag groups pointed out that approximately 40% of U.S. containerized agricultural exports move through East and Gulf Coast ports, but Vilsack said those ports are not nearly as important to U.S agriculture as the West Coast ports because so many U.S. ag exports are destined for Asia.

Vilsack said he did not want to “diminish the importance” of the East Coast and Gulf ports, but said this situation is “distinctly different from what we saw on the West Coast” in terms of values.

Vilsack was following the line from the White House reported by CBS News.

“Senior officials from the White House, Labor Department and Department of Transportation are in touch with the parties and delivering the message to them directly on being at the table and negotiating in good faith fairly and quickly,” Patterson told CBS News.

Top Biden administration officials, including Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su and Lael Brainard, director of the National Economic Council, sought to reinforce the message in a meeting on Friday with USMX members, CBS reported.