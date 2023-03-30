Vilsack: USDA deserves more money, not cuts

At a Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on the Agriculture Department budget Thursday, from left: Senate Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Patty Murray, D-Wash.; Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., subcommittee chairman; Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., subcommittee ranking member; and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, ranking member on the full committee. Photo by Jerry Hagstrom, The Hagstrom Report

Agapprops-RFP-040323

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack told the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee Thursday that the Agriculture Department deserves more money rather than the across-the-board cuts that some Republicans have proposed.

At a Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on the Agriculture Department budget Thursday, from left: Senate Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Patty Murray, D-Wash.; Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., subcommittee chairman; Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., subcommittee ranking member; and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, ranking member on the full committee. Photo by Jerry Hagstrom, The Hagstrom Report

Agapprops-RFP-040323

Vilsack urged the subcommittee to look at the percentage increases that the agriculture budget has received over time and compare it with other agencies, and said that the agriculture budget for discretionary programs has been “modest” compared even with other non-defense agencies.

To make “demonstrable progress” toward addressing many issues in agriculture, food and rural America, Vilsack noted, President Biden has proposed $213.2 billion for USDA programs, of which approximately $180.6 billion is mandatory funding for farm and nutrition programs and $32.6 billion is discretionary funding.

Vilsack also pointed out, as he has in all recent speeches and congressional hearings, that despite record farm income in recent years, 50% of farmers did not make a profit and 40% made the majority of their money from off-farm jobs, leaving only the 10% of farmers with more than $1 million in sales to make substantial incomes from farming and ranching.

“This budget is at a critical point, a transformational point,” Vilsack said.

But Vilsack said he is disturbed by proposals from Republicans, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to make across-the-board cuts in spending if Congress is to agree to raise the debt ceiling.

The “most conservative” proposals from Republicans, Vilsack said, would result in 250,000 mothers and children not getting food assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for Women, Infants and Children, 40,000 rural rental units for lower income people being lost, 84,000 farmers not getting technical assistance and 6,600 farmers not getting the credit they need to stay in farming.

During the question-and-answer period, Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., the new subcommittee chairman, signaled that forest fires are a top priority for him.

“It is important for people to realize these are not one-time emergencies,” Heinrich said.

Both Heinrich and Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., the subcommittee ranking member, asked Vilsack about USDA’s role in dealing with chronic wasting disease in elk, moose and cattle.

Vilsack said he is using new authorities to enter into cooperative agreements with states and tribes and to use research to learn more about the transfer of the disease between wild and domesticated animals.

Vilsck stressed the importance of addressing problems related to subsidized rural housing. Owners are paying off the mortgages on multifamily buildings, which may mean the loss of subsidized rental units, while rural families are shocked to find that if they sell houses they bought years ago under subsidized programs they will need to pay back the government thousands of dollars in balloon payments.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, ranking member on the full Senate Appropriations Committee, said school food service directors in her state have told her that USDA’s proposed rule to reduce sugar and sodium in school meals will result in foods that “won’t taste like anything” the students are used to eating and will end up in garbage cans.

“An uneaten meal is not nutritious,” Collins said.

Vilsack did not address the taste question directly but said Collins’ questions were “very good.”

Vilsack maintained that USDA has reached out to school food service professionals, whom he called “heroes during the pandemic,” and said there would be an announcement this week of an extension of the comment period on the rule.

But he also said that many of the reduced-sugar products are already in the marketplace and used in the adult and child care program, and said some of the problem should be addressed by a longer implementation period and grants to rural schools.

Collins also asked about the “forever chemicals” known as PFAS. She noted that the budget asks for $20 million for PFAS research. Vilsack said that “is probably not enough, but it is a start.” USDA needs money to educate people beyond Maine and New Mexico, the first states that have had to deal with agricultural products being considered unacceptable due to PFAS contamination, about the issue, he said.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Patty Murray, D-Wash., stressed the importance of agricultural research and said she is “very concerned” about Republican budget cut proposals. Murray noted that when she was a child her family relied on food stamps – now known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program – when her father became ill.

Vilsack noted that Washington state has one of the best SNAP education and training programs and said USDA needs to figure out how to do “a better job” with SNAP education and training.

Hoeven said, “We have to do more to address the concentration in the slaughter industry, particularly in cattle,” and said he hopes to make the cattle contract library permanent in the farm bill.

Hoeven said he is also concerned about the cost of cattle identification tags.

“You know how our cowboys react to that stuff,” Hoeven said.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., told subcommittee members they should realize how much USDA does besides help food production.

But Manchin said there should be a “code” to define rural for mountainous areas that reflects how expensive it is to build things like cell towers in those areas.

Vilsack noted that defining rural is “an ongoing problem.”

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., said she appreciated how quickly USDA staff had reached out to the Mississippi delegation after the recent hurricanes in that state.