Vilsack warns NFU ‘someone’ could end aid to mid-size farmers

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack addresses members of the National Farmers Union who attended a briefing Monday morning at USDA headquarters in Washington. Photo by Jerry Hagstrom, The Hagstrom Report

In a speech to the Democratic-leaning National Farmers Union Monday, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack stressed the importance of aid to mid-size farmers, and said the programs the Biden administration has put in place could end if “someone” wants to change them.

In a briefing for about 300 Farmers Union members at USDA, Vilsack said, “This system we put in place is funded for the next few years through the Commodity Credit Corporation and the Inflation Reduction Act unless someone comes along and says we don’t need that IRA, don’t need jobs in rural places” and wants to reduce the cost of government and cut taxes.

Vilsack was speaking in his official capacity and never mentioned the name of former President Trump, who has promised to repeal the IRA if he is elected to a second term. Republicans in Congress have proposed restrictions on the CCC.

Vilsack was referring to the Partnerships for Climate Smart Commodities, conservation programs focused on addressing climate change and other programs such as increasing meat processing and encouraging institutions to buy locally. The Biden administration is also developing a rule to define sustainable aviation fuel in a way that would allow plant-based domestic fuels to be included.

In a variation on a speech that Vilsack has given over the last several years, he pointed out that USDA categorizes farmers in three groups — commercial, intermediate and residential. There are about 180,000 commercial farmers with sales of more than $350,000, and about 800,000 farmers with sales lower than that, but for whom farming is their primary occupation. Residential farmers have off-farm jobs.

Vilsack said that while the commercial operators produce “the bulk” of U.S. food and exports, the 800,000 intermediate or mid-size farmers “are equally important” because they are the core of rural communities, doing business in small towns, raising their children there and providing a disproportionate percentage of the people who join the U.S. military.

Vilsack said he wants to shore up the intermediate producers without “demonizing” the commercial producers. Most Americans, Vilsack said, would define the intermediate farmers as “family farmers.”

Vilsack said there needs to be more than one track of aid to farmers because the programs that benefit the big farmers will not necessarily help the smaller ones.

“It has taken me far too long to come to this understanding” that farmers are not “one monolithic group,” Vilsack said, noting that he has been secretary for a total of 11 years in the Obama and Biden administrations.

Vilsack in essence defended the Biden administration’s performance in the face of declining farm income and rising farm imports amidst stagnation in the value of farm exports.

Vilsack noted that, while farm income is down, it is from “record heights.”

He said agricultural imports exceed exports partly because “we have the strongest economy in the world, which means our consumers have the ability to buy more and they are anxious to have choice.” Because the rest of the world is not doing as well, those countries are shifting exports to the United States rather than elsewhere, he said.

On the farm bill, Vilsack said the House can’t pass the bill the House Agriculture Committee has passed because it would raise the budget deficit, which conservatives won’t support, and cut Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, which liberals oppose.

If the bill could pass, Vilsack said, it would be on the floor schedule or attached to the continuing resolution to fund the government.

In the Senate, there is only a “framework” of a farm bill and Democratic and Republican leaders need to be “in the room to hammer out a deal,” Vilsack said. For a deal, that means coming up with more money or compromising or both, he added.

Vilsack pointed out that Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation-organized proposal for making changes to government in the next administration “has some ideas about agriculture” and asked the NFU members, “Have you read them?”

Vilsack noted Project 2025 includes elimination of basic crop subsidies, raising farmers’ crop insurance premium rate and eliminating trade promotion programs.

Asked by an Iowa NFU member whether Congress would pass a stand-alone bill to re-establish mandatory country-of-origin labeling for red meat, Vilsack said that if it would pass “it won’t stick.”

He noted that Canada and Mexico brought a case against the U.S. law to the World Trade Organization, which ruled it did not fit with U.S. trade obligations. Vilsack noted he tried three different approaches on mandatory COOL, but none complied with U.S. trade obligations.

He said that the Biden administration has developed a voluntary COOL label and that Mexico and Canada “are having a hard time challenging the voluntary label.”

Vilsack told the NFU members “I love you, but you are fixated on the farm bill.”

He urged them to defend the CCC because it is “an amazing tool, it is there every year” with $30 billion in spending authority. Members of Congress complain they have not appropriated the money, but Vilsack noted that Congress set up the CCC, passed the Charter Act that governs it and established guardrails.

Vilsack also urged the NFU members to take more of an interest in the funding of appropriations and said the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children should be treated like the SNAP program rather than as part of discretionary spending. WIC amounts to about $7 billion out of the approximately $20 billion in appropriations that fund many programs including rural development, Vilsack said.

The federal budget is like “a giant funnel. You want to be at the top,” Vilsack said. The Defense Department is at the top and USDA is near the bottom, he added.

Because rural America comprises 15% of the nation’s population and most of the land and provides a disproportionate share of the nation’s military volunteers, USDA should be at the top of the funnel, Vilsack concluded.