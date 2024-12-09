Virtual Fence Conservation Fund  accepting applicants for innovative conservation projects

Calling all ranching and conservation pioneers. The Property and Environment Research Center or PERC, a leader in creative conservation solutions, is launching America’s first Virtual Fence Conservation Fund . This groundbreaking quarter-million dollar initiative aims to enhance wildlife conservation by empowering ranchers and conservationists to adopt virtual fencing technology on public and private lands.

The fund is now accepting applications from ranchers, landowners and conservation organizations who seek to employ this promising technology to advance land, water or wildlife conservation initiatives.

“Virtual fencing technology has the potential to revolutionize how we approach ranching and conservation in the American West,” said PERC CEO Brian Yablonski . “We proudly invite ranchers, landowners, and conservation organizations to apply for funding and assistance to implement a virtual fence project. By testing and expanding this pioneering technology, we can support both wildlife and working lands.”

Virtual fencing technology uses GPS-enabled collars on livestock and base station towers to create invisible boundaries without the need for physical fences. This allows for more flexible and wildlife-friendly land management without the need for physical barriers that benefit both agriculture and conservation. Ranchers also benefit by eliminating the time-consuming and expensive task of repairing, replacing, and maintaining traditional barbed-wire fences.

ABOUT THE FUND

PERC’s Virtual Fence Conservation Fund is aimed at advancing the use of virtual fencing as a tool for conserving and managing critical habitats and ecosystems and supporting ranchers. Examples could include:

Conserving key wildlife migration corridors

Protecting ecologically sensitive habitats

Managing predator risk

Protecting regrowth areas after wildfire

Restore riparian corridors

Safeguarding important waterways

PERC will award a series of grants ranging from $10,000 to $75,000 based on overall conservation impact and project size, with a total of $250,000 available. Funds can be applied to support partially funded projects or entirely new initiatives. In addition to funding, PERC’s Conservation Innovation Lab will provide guidance and support throughout the project’s implementation. The lab incubates groundbreaking ideas and offers creative solutions that advance lasting conservation outcomes in partnership with ranchers and conservation organizations.



Eligible applicants include:

Ranchers and agricultural landowners

Conservation organizations

Indigenous communities

Successful applicants must demonstrate:

A clear conservation benefit from the implementation of virtual fencing

A commitment to monitoring and sharing results

A sustainable plan for long-term use of the technology

Applications are due by Feb. 1, 2025.

“This fund is an exciting opportunity for enterprising ranchers to improve their operations while supporting conservation,” said Mark Eisele, president of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. “Innovations like virtual fencing could be a game-changer for the future of cattle ranching and partners like PERC bring expertise and support to early adopters.”

VIRTUAL FENCING EXPERTISE

PERC is a leader in exploring the use of virtual fencing technology for conservation. Earlier this year, PERC convened the largest virtual fencing workshop of its kind, uniting experts across technology, agriculture, government and conservation to discuss the latest developments and analyze how the game-changing technology could be applied to support wildlife conservation. PERC’s Conservation Innovation Lab has also partnered with ranchers to launch virtual fence projects for the benefit of migratory big game, freshwater fish and upland birds.

PERC understands ranchers, farmers and landowners to be key conservation partners, and works to identify flexible solutions that work for people as well as wildlife. This adaptable approach has helped PERC establish a successful track record of partnerships with landowners, as well as praise from the ranching and agriculture communities.

“Virtual fence technology holds enormous potential as a win-win solution to improve landscape permeability and habitat quality for wide-ranging wildlife, while boosting productivity for ranchers, said Arthur Middleton, USDA senior adviser on wildlife conservation and assistant professor in the University of California Berkeley’s Department of Environmental Policy, Science and Management. “It’s exciting to see conservation organizations joining with ranchers to expand use of the technology.”

To submit applications or learn more visit http://www.perc.org/fencefund .