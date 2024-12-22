Virtual series planned on organizing legal and financial documents

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — A free four-part virtual program to help adults over 40 organize their legal and financial documents will be held in 2025.

“Organize this: Legal and Financial Must-Haves” aims to help participants organize important documents and prepare them to ask another person to serve as their power of attorney or personal agent. There will be four virtual sessions via Zoom from 6:30 to 8 p.m. CT on Jan. 14, April 8, July 8 and Oct. 14, 2025.

Registration is required by Dec. 31, 2024, to receive the Zoom link. Registration is available at https://extension.sdstate.edu/event/organize-legal-and-financial-must-haves , via South Dakota State University.

“We know that navigating this topic can feel overwhelming — there’s so much to understand,” said Leacey Brown, SDSU Extension gerontology field specialist. “That’s why we’re committed to creating a supportive learning environment where you can turn your plans into action.”

Over a 10-month period, participants will learn about legal situations and outcomes related to family caregiving and probate (e.g., incapacitation, dying without a will), duties and responsibilities of a personal agent and power of attorney, relevant documents and information, organization strategies, security issues and options for professional support.

“Our program is designed to give you the space and time you need to tackle your personal organization tasks at your own pace,” Brown said. “Whether you need to replace important documents like divorce decrees or Social Security cards, or maybe you want to review your credit report, we’re here to help you focus on what matters most to you.”

HOMEWORK ASSIGNED

Participants will also have homework between each meeting to help them work through organizational tasks like replacing important documents. Through hands-on education, participants will be able to decide which organizational tasks are right for their specific situation.

“In our group sessions, you’ll have the chance to connect with others who are on similar journeys, all while benefiting from the expertise of our guest speakers,” Brown said. “Together, we’ll navigate your questions and challenges, ensuring you leave each session feeling more empowered and organized. Let’s take this journey together — you’re not alone in this.”

The program is a collaboration between South Dakota State University Extension, Nebraska Extension and North Dakota State University Extension to offer the program, which is being developed with support of a grant provided by the American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences.

For more information, contact Shannon Sand, agricultural economist with Nebraska Extension, at ssand2@unl.edu .