Vision Angus 27th Annual Production Sale
- TFP Rep: Cody Nye
- Date of Sale: 03/03/2025
- Location: Lincoln County Fairgrounds – North Platte, Neb.
- Auctioneer: Matt Lowery
- Averages:
55 Angus Bulls averaged $10,445
10 Open Registered Angus Heifers averaged $4,700.
Top Bulls:
Lot 1 – $20,000. Vision Judgement 4001. 1/2/24; Sire: Montana Judgement 1038; MGS: Koupal Advance 28. Sold to Urbanovsky Ranch of Ord, Neb.
Lot 44 – $16,000. Vision Craftsman 4004. 1/7/24; Sire: Connealy Craftsman; MGS: Koupal Advance 28. Sold to Kurt Kugler of Elwood, Neb.
Lot 32 – $15,000. Vision Chiefton 4027. 1/20/24; Sire: LT Chiefton 1440; MGS: Sitz Accomplishment 720F. Sold to Chuck and Jerry Ardissono of Oshkosh, Neb.
Lot 25 – $14,500. Vision Rangeland 4017. 1/13/24; Sire: Ellingson Rangeland; MGS: Vision Emperial 6003. Sold to Chuck and Jerry Ardissono of Oshkosh, Neb.
Top Open Heifer:
Lot 65 – $13,000. Vision Ms Product 439. 1/19/24; Sire: Koupals B&B Pathfinder 8106; MGS: Sitz Accomplishment 720F. Sold to Rustin Ardery of Mullinville, Kan.
- Comments:
The Vieselmeyer family welcomed a large crowd to the Lincoln County Fairgrounds for their 27th annual production sale. The offering was packed with high quality Angus genetics. The Vision Angus program produces Angus genetics focusing on functionality, docility, fertility and productivity. Congratulations to the entire crew at Vision Angus on an outstanding sale.
