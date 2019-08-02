VSV in horses

WHY THE CONCERN? VSV is not a fatal disease, but health officials are diligent to prevent its spread because symptoms are similar to those of foot-and-mouth disease. Any VSV outbreaks must be accurately identified. Foot-and-mouth disease is a much more serious foreign disease of cloven-hoofed animals and was eradicated from the U.S. in 1929; officials are vigilant to prevent its reappearance. Also the clinical signs of VSV are similar to swine vesicular disease, another serious foreign illness. The only way to tell these diseases apart is through laboratory tests. Even though VSV is not as serious, USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service works hard to keep it from being established in the U.S. because of its adverse effect on livestock production and threat to human health — and the fact that many countries that import livestock and animal products from the U.S. would impose restrictions if VSV were allowed to spread.

Vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV) has spread north again this year, affecting horses in several western states. Horsemen need to be aware of this disease and try to minimize risk to their own animals.

Dr. Kristy Pabilonia at the Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory at Colorado State University, said horse owners need to know what the clinical signs look like, so they would be able to detect and identify it. Since this is a reportable disease, they also must alert their veterinarian if they suspect a horse might have it, and have their veterinarian diagnose and send samples for testing. “Their veterinarian would report to the state veterinarian. Each state is a little different; in Colorado the state veterinarian is part of the Colorado Department of Agriculture,” she said.

A horse owner or veterinarian in Colorado should call the Colorado State Department of Agriculture office at (303) 869-9130 as soon as possible to report suspicion of disease, and the reporting veterinarian should quarantine that premises as soon as VSV is suspected, to restrict the movement of affected and exposed animals. For testing of any horse suspected of having vesicular stomatitis, the veterinarian should collect a swab of the affected area and draw blood to obtain serum for a CF test.

“Clinical signs of VS includes blister-like lesions (often around and inside the mouth), drooling, and reluctance to eat or drink. You may also see lesions around the feet, or around the prepuce or penis on a male animal. In horses we sometimes see lesions in the ears,” Pabilonia said.

“There was a large outbreak in 2015, and Colorado also had many cases in 2014. Our state has been a hot spot for cases, with numerous counties and premises affected. It tends to hit this area and other parts of the Southwest. The USDA has a website with all the current information and weekly situation reports — regarding how many cases were found,” she said.

The Colorado Department of Agriculture website has a chart showing the counties that have had cases this year, how many premises are currently quarantined, and how many quarantines have been released. As of July 15, 2019, there have been 130 total premises quarantined, and 10 released.

This is generally a summer disease, but it can continue into the fall until cold weather halts insect activity — since certain insects transmit the disease and spread it from animal to animal. “In 2015, we saw some new cases into December, but by late December when we tested animals at several different operations they all came up negative. There were no more samples sent in after that, which meant people were no longer seeing clinical signs. It lasted a bit longer than usual that year because of the warm weather that fall,” she said

People are hoping this year’s outbreak won’t last that long.

The USDA website has maps showing all the premises where VSV has been found. Horse owners can look to see if there have been any cases in their own region. “Their state veterinarian would also have current information regarding locations and premises where they’ve found VS ­— where positive cases have been reported. Here in Colorado, we get samples from veterinarians around the state, and report the results simultaneously to the submitting veterinarian and to the state veterinarian. This gives the whole picture in an outbreak situation regarding which counties are affected and where they are seeing cases,” she said.

IN TEXAS

Dr. Brandon Dominguez in the College of Veterinary Medicine at Texas A&M said 2015 was the last big outbreak, but there’s been a growing number of cases this year in Texas. “For us, it’s been somewhat of a wet year this year, and since the virus is spread from infected animals to other animals via biting flies/insects, this year’s outbreak is probably a combination of weather and increased number of biting insects. This enabled the virus to pop up again and become a problem,” he said.

“The first cases were reported in west Texas, and the cases so far in our state are mostly in the western part but also a few in central Texas. They are scattered around, and not just in one group of adjacent counties.” It seems to hit sporadic places, often many miles away from the original cases.

“By July 19 there were 20 reported cases in Texas, and additional cases in New Mexico and Colorado. So far, the disease this year has only been reported in horses, and none yet in cattle, pigs or humans, at least in Texas,” he said.

“Horse owners need to be aware of the risks for this disease when taking their horses to shows, rodeos, racetracks, etc. in affected states, or interacting with animals that come from these states. This time of year people always need to take precautions,” Dominguez said. Since this is a reportable disease, everyone needs to be aware of it.

“If horses are traveling to different states they definitely need to have a current health certificate (Certificate of Veterinary Inspection) from their own veterinarian.” Horses from Texas or other affected states are scrutinized closely when traveling to a state that has not yet had any cases.

“Those states will be a little more stringent on some of the health requirements on horses coming from affected states.” One of the best ways to reduce spread of this disease is to not expose healthy horses to any horses that might be carrying the virus.

“All the summer horse events, shows, play-days, rodeos, etc. that people take their animals to create an ideal transmitting ground for this disease. And back at home people need to practice good biosecurity (not comingling the home horses that never go anywhere with the ones that come and go). This can minimize the risk, as long as the home horses don’t come in contact with a horse that picked up the virus from somewhere else during its travels. Create some distance between those two groups of horses — to minimize the risks for the horses that stay home and have to work on the ranch or have some other job (broodmares, young horses, etc.).

Once a horse owner reports the disease, officials typically quarantine the premise for a few weeks until all signs of the disease are gone and risk for spreading the virus is no longer there. It pays to try to prevent this disease — to not only avoid horses getting sick but also to avoid the problems of being under quarantine and not being able to have any horses coming or going from your place,” Dominguez said.

“It usually takes cold weather to stop this disease but hopefully this year it will die out as summer comes to an end.” Insect vectors such as sandflies and black flies facilitate mechanical transmission from one animal to another. Contact with saliva from an infected animal (or fluid from ruptured blisters) play a role in its spread. VSV seems to go through a herd by contact or exposure to saliva. Moving infected animals, poor sanitation of vehicles used in transport, and simple walking and contact between infected and non-infected premises are ways in which the virus can be spread. Blister fluid or saliva on tack or in water buckets can infect susceptible animals. An area that has had a sick animal cannot be considered free of the disease until at least 30 days have passed since that animal’s lesions have healed.

HISTORY OF VSV

IN THE United States

This viral disease has been recognized for more than 85 years. It occurs most commonly in warm regions of South and Central America but sometimes spreads north into the U.S. It generally appears in late spring and continues to spread through fall. VSV occurs year-around in central Mexico. An outbreak in the U.S. occurred in 1982-83, eventually covering 14 states, infecting many cattle and horses. The disease can be spread by insects traveling on wind currents. Killing frosts in the fall help eradicate it. Outbreaks have been controlled mainly by restricting movement of infected animals and by a decrease in insects after cooler fall temperatures.

A serious outbreak in 1995 (starting with a horse in New Mexico in April affected many western states, causing cancellation of livestock shows and sales, quarantine of farms, and halted interstate livestock travel. Hundreds of equine competitions, shows and events were cancelled. Kentucky prohibited entrance of all livestock from New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado and Texas and refused to allow animals originating from any state that had inadequate restrictions, in an effort to protect its Thoroughbred breeding industry. Canada also required veterinary inspection of all horses crossing the border, and barred all livestock from infected states.

By mid-July 1995, New Mexico livestock producers/marketers estimated that more than $13 million had been lost in their state, due to cancellation or postponement of sales, county fairs, horse shows and rodeos. Additional losses resulted from costs of transporting feed to animals quarantined in depleted pastures.

A vaccine became available in July of 1995, providing some degree of protection, but vaccinated animals could develop clinical symptoms and mild cases of the disease. Officials of the American Association of Equine Practitioners and the American Horse Council warned horse owners that use of the vaccine could cause problems, since there were no studies done on its safety in horses, and no lab test could differentiate between a positive serology test from vaccination or from actual infection. The vaccine could therefore disrupt interstate and international movement of horses, and is no longer used.

VSV cropped out again in June 1997, appearing first in a few horses in Arizona and New Mexico. Texas immediately placed restrictions on interstate movement of livestock. Canada and Europe also had restrictions, but it did not seem to make much difference in spread of the disease. VSV continued to spread northward until cooler weather that fall.

During the summer of 1998, it came north again. Steve England, a veterinarian in Albuquerque, N.M., said in 1998 that all the restrictions in 1995 and in 1997 did not help. “VS does not follow normal patterns for disease movement; it jumps sporadically from one place to another. In 1995 we had over 300 premises affected but not one was adjacent to another. All the normal things you do to prevent spread of disease don’t work. VS can jump 200 miles,” England said. New Mexico officials in 1998 did not impose as many restrictions on movement of horses and livestock to other states. The Western States Livestock Health Association decided that the 10-mile-circle quarantines they’d been using were ineffective in preventing spread of VS. Most states now simply restrict only the livestock from affected and exposed premises. ❖

— Smith Thomas is a cattle rancher, horseman, freelance writer and book author, ranching with her husband near Salmon, Idaho. She can be reached at hsmiththomas@centurytel.net.