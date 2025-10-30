WACD to celebrate 80 years of conservation at 2025 Annual Convention in Gillette

The Wyoming Association of Conservation Districts will host its 80th Annual Convention Nov. 19-21, 2025, in Gillette, Wyo. This year’s convention, themed “Prairie to Peak: 80 Years of Wyoming Conservation,” marks a major milestone in the state’s conservation legacy and will bring together representatives from all 34 conservation districts, agency partners and community members to celebrate the roles we’ve all played in past Wyoming Conservation, while we plan for the future preservation.

The two and a half day event will feature more than 12 guest speakers presenting during a series of breakout sessions, with topics ranging from innovative conservation practices to social media outreach. Additional highlights include WACD’s Annual Awards Luncheon, recognizing exceptional district employees and key partners from across the state, as well as the official unveiling of a brand new WACD logo — designed with inspiration from talented local district staff. A trade show exhibition will run throughout the convention, showcasing a variety of vendors and organizations. The event will also feature a formal banquet, complete with a prime rib dinner, a live auction, raffle drawings and a silent auction.

Concluding the convention will be a breakfast social with U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyoming, offering attendees a unique opportunity to engage in meaningful discussion around conservation and federal partnerships in a more personal setting.

“The WACD staff and board of directors invite you to join us in celebrating 80 years of conservation excellence at this year’s annual convention,” said Holly Kennedy, executive director at WACD. “Together, we honor the legacy built through eight decades of strong leadership, enduring partnerships, and a shared commitment to conserving Wyoming’s natural resources for future generations. As we reflect on our past during this convention, we have the opportunity to also look ahead with excitement, embarking on the next era of Wyoming conservation, from Peak to Prairie.”

The convention Is open to conservation professionals, landowners, partners, students, and anyone with an interest in the sustainable future of Wyoming’s natural resources. Registration, agenda, hotel block details and sponsorship information can be found on WACD’s website at https://conservewy.com/events/2025-annual-convention .

Since 1945, the Wyoming Association of Conservation Districts has served as a unifying voice for Wyoming’s 34 local conservation districts, supporting efforts to protect soil, water, wildlife and other natural resources. WACD works closely with local, state and federal agencies to advocate for sound conservation policy and support on-the-ground projects that make a lasting impact.