Wage rule acknowledges impact of immigration enforcement on food supply

The Labor Department’s adverse wage rate rule posted in the Federal Register on Oct. 2 contained an acknowledgment of the impact the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement has had on the food supply, American Prospect and The Washington Post reported.

“The near total cessation of the inflow of illegal aliens combined with the lack of an available legal workforce, results in significant disruptions to production costs and threatening the stability of domestic food production and prices for U.S consumers,” the document says, adding that “this threat will grow” given new federal funding for immigration enforcement under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, American Prospect highlighted.

The adverse wage rate is used to calculate wages for workers who enter the United States temporarily under the H-2A program so that they do not compete unfairly with American workers.

The American Farm Bureau Federation’s Market Intel service issued a report analyzing the impact of the rule on H-2A wages.

“DOL estimates that the new rule will save farmers an average of $2.4 billion per year over the next 10 years, allowing farmers to reinvest in their farm, including in new equipment, technologies and employee housing,” the report said.

“However, when accounting for state minimum wages that will now be effective in the H-2A program and corresponding employees who will see wage increases, this benefit is likely overstated.”

The Northwest Horticultural Council published a memo written by Kristi Boswell of the Alston & Bird law firm about the changes expected under the rule.