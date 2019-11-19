Wagner is co-Aggie of Month

Morgan Wagner, right, was nominated for Aggie of the Month at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture by NCTA Associate Dean Jennifer McConville. Photo by Sophie Nutter, NCTA student

CURTIS, Neb. – Morgan Wagner isn’t afraid of hard work or getting her hands dirty.

For her summer job, the animal science major at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis fed livestock, milked dairy cows, and did chores with hogs, goats and chickens.

However, since July, she’s spent 10 to 15 hours a week lending a hand as a student worker in the dean’s office, carrying a full semester of courses, and working part-time at an assisted living residence in the community.

As a freshman, she was a student worker both semesters at the NCTA library.

Recently, the native of Phillipsburg, Kan., was named an Aggie of the Month for October. She shares the honor with Emmaly Wright, an equine industry major from Lincoln, Neb.

“Morgan really stepped up over the summer and has helped NCTA with many initiatives,” said Jennifer McConville, associate dean. “She took a lead role and helped schedule and manage the farm duties.

“Then, after the deans’ assistant position opened, we asked her to help us in the dean’s offices. In this role, she helps gives tours, call students, was a great help in assisting new students get started when classes began, and is a great asset to our campus.”

The second-year student is a livestock industry management student within the Animal Science and Agricultural Education division.

After graduation in May, Wagner may continue at NCTA to pursue a second associate degree in veterinary technology or may pursue a four-year degree.

“I am undecided at this point,” she said. “I’ve wanted to work in a veterinary clinic ever since I was a little girl, especially with livestock and large animals.”

The agriculture college in Curtis was a natural attraction for Wagner who was active in her high school FFA chapter.

A highlight of her collegiate career, she said, was attending the National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis earlier this month, not as a participant but to support her college friend, Emily Kammerer of Sutherland, Neb., as Emily received her American FFA Degree.

“I had not been able to attend before, and I thought the entire experience was really cool,” Wagner said. “My high school chapter didn’t go to nationals and this year they did go and took two competition teams. That was awesome, too.”

Wagner said when she first stepped foot onto the NCTA campus “I just knew that I was supposed to come here for college. The small town environment was so neat since I came from a small-town school.”

Her advice to new college students is “stay focused, go to all the different activities that are offered on campus, meet new people, and have fun while you are here.”