Wagonhammer Ranches Total Performance Production Sale
TFP Rep: Jake Stamant
Date of Sale: 03/16/2022
Location: Bartlett, Neb.
Auctioneers: Tracy Harl and Charly Cummings
Averages
Sale Averages:
55 head Fall Angus Bulls Avg. $5,168.00
110 head Spring Angus Bulls Avg. $4,450.91
5 head Fall Char. Bulls Avg. $5,600.00
20 head Spring Char. Bulls Avg. $5,150.00
11 head Spring Simm. Bulls $5,363.64
201 head Of Bulls Avg. $4,795.27
10 head Angus Bred Heifers Avg. $3.555.50
29 head Open Angus Heifers Avg. $2,474.14
8 head Open Char. Heifers Avg. $1,962.50
1 head Open Simm. Heifers Avg. $6,700.00
48 head Females Avg. $2,702.08
249 Total Head Avg. $4,391.77
Top Bulls:
Angus:
Lot 3 WAR Accomplishment J4022 ET Sold for $17,000.00 to Hoffman Angus Farm – Wheatland, ND
Lot 54 WAR Stellar B501 J4016 ET Sold for $12,000.00 to ADR Cattle Company – Roanoke, VA
Lot 1 WAR Accomplishment J4002 ET Sold for $12,000.00 to JK Angus – Montrose, SD
Lot 35 WAR Plus One J160 Sold for $12,000.00 to 2 W Ranch – Colorado Springs, CO
Lot 32 WAR Choice Plus J129 Sold for $12,000.00 to 2 W Ranch – Colorado Springs, CO
Top Charolais Bulls:
Lot 186 WR Redemption Z610 J4606 Sold for $17,000.00 to Boyert Show Cattle – Plesantville, IA
Lot 202 WR Kingsman H4103 ET Sold for $12,000.00 to Third Verse Ranch – Melrose, MA
Lot 185 WR Redemption Z610 J4605 Sold for $12,000.00 to 4605 Group – Kansas City, KS
Sim-Angus Bulls:
Lot 212 WR Judge X224 J4714 ET Sold for $8,000.00 to Stuart Gilbertson – Kearney, NE
Top Angus Heifers:
Top Open Heifer
Lot 219 WAR Duchess B501 J4017 ET Sold for $6,500.00 to ADR Cattle Company – Roanoke, VA
Top Bred Heifer
Lot 257 WAR Duchess B501 H4010 ET Sold for $7,500.00 to Michael Mailander – Albion, NE
Top Sim- Angus Heifers:
Lot 256 WR Blackbird X224 J4724 ET Sold for $6,700.00 to G4 Ranch – Albion, NE
Comments
The Wagonhammer Ranches brought together a great sale offering from Angus to Charolais and Sim-Angus bulls and females the quality of cattle was deep in each breed. The crowd was good and filled the stands.
