Wagons West

Meinzer

Audrey Powles

I guess it’s back to reality for me and my family. We recently returned from a 10-day family vacation that took us across five states and some of the prettiest country in the world. Our journey started at four in the morning with two sleepy kids in the back seat, mama with her coffee and a plan for the coming days, dad in the driver’s seat, and a flatbed full of luggage strapped down with rachet straps and the first blue tarp of the trip. We headed west following the trail of pioneers before us some 200 years ago. While the route was the same as the Oregon trail, we found the trail much more comfortable from the cab of a pickup.

As we traveled west, I couldn’t help but think about the pioneers that had made the trek in years gone by. At 80 miles an hour, the scenery in the windshield changes every minute. We traveled to southern Idaho in a day, pioneers would have made the journey in a couple months. The cooler on the back of the pickup was filled with cold drinks and snacks that were at our convenience anytime, a blessing considering my kids have changed their names to hungry and thirsty. Those early settlers crossed some great big spaces, and there are some big dry patches out there. When we got just a little warm, we could turn the air conditioner up, when it rained, we were dry in the cab, unlike our luggage under that dang blue tarp.

From Oshkosh, Neb., to Green River, Wyo., is the lifespan of a cheap blue tarp at interstate speeds in case anyone was curious. The gray ones are much better, they’ll take you through most of your trip, but when you start seeing spiderman pajamas fly out in the mirror, it’s time for the tarp to find a new home in the trash can. While I cussed that tarp most of the time, I thought how much better it was than a wooden wagon covered by a sheet of canvas. That tarp weighed a fraction of what that canvas would have, and I didn’t have to wax it regularly to keep it waterproof.

As we climbed mountain passes and made our way down the grades, I was very thankful for the diesel motor that pulled us swiftly to the top, and the low gears that kept us from running away going down. What a challenge that must have been for man and beast alike to climb over those mountains. I cannot imagine the amount of time and effort it took to get over those passes. I found myself wondering what the country looked like all those years ago. Irrigation and agriculture has changed the landscape immensely. Crops grow in the Idaho desert fed by water that melted from snow in the Teton’s and flows along the mighty Snake River. No doubt descendants of those early pioneers probably helped to tame the rugged west.

I could go on and on about the sights that we saw and the memories that we made, but my column is only so long. I will say this, our trip proved to us that our country is not the one that the news makes us out to be. We found friendly conversation in every town that we stopped for fuel. We found people wanting to share stories about the place they called home, and we felt honored to be able to visit. Sitting around a campfire at night with my family made me appreciate the simple things in life, and standing atop Logan Pass in Glacier National Park made me feel smaller than a mouse compared to the huge mountains that surrounded me. If you ever have the chance, take your family on a trip west, and teach them about the ones that went before you. That’s all for this time, keep tabs on your side of the barbed wire and God bless.

Meinzer is a fourth-generation rancher raised on the southeastern plains of Colorado. He and his family live and ranch in Oshkosh, Neb.