Wallet Safeguards

Thieves are “working” harder to gather personal information and that includes mining what you carry in your wallet or purse. Don’t make it easy for them to use your identifications in their nefarious deals. Kipplinger’s, a well-regarded financial group, outline things you should NOT carry on you. Or as Kipplinger’s says, “The worst things to keep in your wallet,” and why you need to pay attention and remove items if you are carrying them in your day to day life.

The top one is your social security card. It is the key to the kingdom of identity theft as it unlocks all of your vital information and in the wrong hands it can cost you a great deal of misery getting things straightened out. That is, if you even find out it has been compromised, before it’s been used to steal your identity. The solution is to keep it in a safe place in your home and only take it with you if you know you will need it for a specific time. If you are applying for job or filling out insurance forms, for instance, you may need it. The easiest solution is to memorize the 10 digits so you can write them out. If a legitimate company has to see your social security card, you can show them on your next encounter. Do not carry your social security card with you.

Thieves are well-versed in altering identifications of any sort. If they steal a government photo ID, they know how to remove your photo and add theirs so no one would notice. That would give them access to another trove. Though not as common as it was, people still write checks. Do not carry a spare “in case I need it” check in your wallet. If the bad guys have that and your photo ID which they have doctored, it’s an easy deal for them to write the check. With a little practice they will have already figured out how to sign your name to make it believable.

More common today is theft by credit card. The experts say not to carry more than two credit cards with you, if you have several. Leave the rest at home. It would compound the headache if your wallet is stolen and you have to notify every credit card company. Two would be bad enough. Considering so many purchases are made via the internet these days, your vulnerability would be ratcheted up.

A third piece of wisdom is to not have a copy of your birth certificate in your wallet. If you do, and the miscreants get it along with other identification, the world could be at the fingertips of the law breakers. They are savvy and have no bounds when it comes to modifying any forms to make them work in their favor.

As an added measure, make a copy of whatever you carry and leave the copy at home. If the unforeseen happens, that will make it much easier to go through the reporting process with each company or state/federal agency you need to notify.

These are words that need to be heeded for your own security.

Peggy Sanders is a national award winning columnist and author. She can be reached through peggy@peggysanders.com .