Walz’s agricultural roots

Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has deep roots in agriculture, having been elected to the House from a mainly rural district in southern Minnesota and serving on the House Agriculture Committee until he became governor.

While on the Agriculture Committee, Walz served on the House Agriculture Forestry Subcommittee and the House Agriculture Commodity Markets, Digital Assets and Rural Development Subcommittee. Walz’s greatest power in the House was on the Veterans Affairs Committee, where he became the highest ranking Democrat.

As Progressive Farmer/DTN noted in a profile, Walz was involved in drafting and passing the 2008, 2014 and 2018 farm bills. As governor, Walz joined other Midwest governors to push the Environmental Protection Agency to allow those states to sell E15 year-round and in other actions to support and promote biofuels.

Four of the top candidates to join Harris on the Democratic ticket have supported universal free meals, but Walz is the only one who succeeded in getting a state law passed to establish the free meals and fund them, Food Service Director reported.

Walz is close to former House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin Peterson, D-Minn., and in a February interview with Brownfield said Congress needs a farm bill champion like Peterson to get a new farm bill completed.

In that interview, Walz also noted that Minnesota has been the biggest recipient of USDA’s Rural Energy for America grants. He also said he shares Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack’s views that the government should help smaller farmers achieve more streams of income because profits in farming are so concentrated among the biggest farmers.