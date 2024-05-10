Wandsnider awarded 2024 Steve Nelson Yeutter Institute International Trade Internship

LINCOLN, Neb. — Kate Wandsnider of Lincoln, Neb., is the 2024 recipient of the annual Steve Nelson Yeutter Institute International Trade Internship Award . The award honors Steve Nelson, a former Nebraska Farm Bureau president and longtime agriculture industry leader, and helps students gain valuable experience in the nation’s capital.



This award will provide Wandsnider with a $6,000 stipend to intern full-time with the Washington International Trade Association this summer in Washington, D.C. WITA is a non-profit, non-partisan organization dedicated to providing a neutral forum for the open and robust discussion of international trade policy and related issues. She will gain valuable exposure to and experience with trade policy issues and trade leaders in business, agriculture, law, academia, non-governmental organizations, embassies and the U.S. government.



Wandsnider became interested in international trade upon learning how influential international trade is in international development during an international relations course. She is most interested in how policies impact regional development.



“I’m really just excited just to be in D.C., because that’s where all the policy is pushed out of, and through my internship, I’ll get the opportunity to network with a lot of trade and industry professionals,” said Wandsnider, a junior global studies major with minors in human rights and humanitarian affairs and Arabic studies.



During a study abroad trip to Jordan, Wandsnider learned about the impact of agriculture on the country’s economy. This got her interested in the agricultural trade sector, especially regarding how agricultural trade and policies impact a country’s ability to grow its economy.



Wandsnider will learn a variety of skills and gain insights from this internship. She hopes to dive deeper into topics such as agricultural trade and policies regarding global food security. Wandsnider wants to ensure that agriculture is a big part of international trade conversations.



TRADE DISCUSSION

After her internship, Wandsnider will host a Husker Trade Talk where she will bring in a speaker and discuss a trade topic with students. After graduation, Wandsnider plans on volunteering with the Peace Corps for two years before attending graduate school.



Gifts in honor of the Steve Nelson Yeutter Institute International Trade Internship Award may be directed to the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation. Donations can be made online at https://nefbfoundation.org/ or mailed to the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation, P.O. Box 80299 Lincoln, Neb. 68501.



The Nebraska Farm Bureau is a grassroots, statewide organization dedicated to supporting farm and ranch families and working for the benefit of all Nebraskans through a wide variety of educations, service and advocacy efforts. More than 58,000 families across Nebraska are Farm Bureau members, working together to achieve rural and urban prosperity as agriculture is a key fuel to Nebraska’s economy. For more information about Nebraska Farm Bureau and agriculture, visit https://www.nefb.org/ .



The vision of University of Nebraska-Lincoln alumnus and renowned trade expert Clayton Yeutter, the Yeutter Institute connects academic disciplines related to law, business and agriculture in order to prepare students for leadership roles in international trade and finance, support interdisciplinary research, and increase public understanding of these issues. For more information about the Yeutter Institute, visit https://yeutter-institute.unl.edu/ .



Hostetler recognized as Region 6 Broker of the Year

Ryan Hostetler, ALC, with AGPROfessionals in Greeley, Colo., has been recognized as the APEX 2023 Region 6 (Ariz., Colo., N.M., Utah, Wyo.) Broker of the Year in Ag Land Crop Sales by the REALTORS Land Institute as a part of the RLI APEX Production Awards Program, sponsored by The Land Report.

“We are incredibly proud of Ryan for his accomplishments in 2023. The Regional Broker of the Year is a new category for the APEX Awards this year. We are proud to honor land professionals like him across RLI’s 10 regions who are dedicated to both the industry and their clients. Ryan is truly among the most accomplished professionals in land real estate.”

A Colorado native, Hostetler obtained his Colorado real estate license in 1999 and is an active member of the Realtors Land Institute, having earned the esteemed Accredited Land Consultant designation. He is currently licensed in Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Idaho, Nevada, South Dakota and Wyoming. Hostetler has been recognized as one of the “Top 20 Land Brokers” in the nation for 2017, 2019, and 2020 and as a member of the “Top Producers Club” annually from 2017 through 2023.

Hostetler has been a top contender for the NCCAR Land and Water Award every year since 2020. He earned the Northern Colorado Commercial Association of Realtors “Titan Award” for top land sales broker in Northern Colorado in 2019, 2020, and 2021, averaging over $33,000,000 in sales volume per year.