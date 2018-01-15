Waneka Recognized as 2018 Friend of the National Western Stock Show

DENVER — A crowd of more than 200 National Western Stock Show attendees and supporters gathered Thursday evening as the Red Meat Club of Denver recognized Bill Waneka of Wheatland, Wyo., as the 2018 recipient of the Friend of the National Western Stock Show and Red Meat Industry Award.

Born and raised on the Waneka family's centennial farm just east of Lafayette, Colo., Waneka has been a stock show leader and volunteer for nearly 50 years, beginning when he was first hired as an assistant livestock superintendent in the early 1970s. Waneka led the National Western's Catch-a-Calf program for 35 years, continuing today as an active committee member and participant sponsor, and served for decades on the Junior Livestock Auction Committee.

Attendees at this year's event also heard from featured speaker Amy Parsons, executive vice chancellor of the Colorado State University System, who spoke to both the historical ties between CSU and the National Western and the university's future plans as a partner in the National Western Center.

The Red Meat Club hosts a social and dinner program annually during the stock show, fostering fellowship, networking and education. Since the early 1990s, the group has named an annual recipient of the Friend of the National Western Award, recognizing volunteers, exhibitors and other leaders who have made significant contributions to the operations, programs and traditions of the National Western Stock Show.