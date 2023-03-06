Warehousing latest issue in supply chains

Brubaker said rail is an efficient way to transport goods but there is a lack of competition among the railroads many companies are “captives” of only one railroad operating out of their location, and there is not competitive pricing.

Railroads laid off employees during the pandemic and are now trying to get them back, but they are not returning, Brubaker said.

Rail users want “free-market solutions but it is hard to do when you don’t have a free market,” Brubaker said.

A lot of the increase in trucking rates during the pandemic went to pay drivers more, but when the drivers got more money, they chose to work less, Ritchie said.

Now there are more drivers than before the pandemic, but the issue of recruiting drivers is more about lifestyle than money, he said.

“Who doesn’t want to leave home for three weeks and live in your car?,” Ritchie said. The industry is looking at lowering the age of drivers to 18 with a supervisor riding along for a set period to make sure the young driver understands the job.

But Ritchie said it also “frightens me and others” to put someone who just graduated from high school in charge of an 80,000 pound vehicle.