Warm water, cold snow

Sept. 11, 2014, made history in western South Dakota. It snowed. The ground was white at our place, Rapid City had a couple of inches and higher up in the Black Hills, 6 inches fell. It all melted quickly as the next day was warm. I was traveling to Pierre, South Dakota’s state capitol, and saw the progression of depth and the line where the snowfall stopped a bit east of Rapid City. The U.S. Weather Service said it was the “earliest snowfall on record in the region.”

After the Oct. 4 and 5, 2013, blizzard called Atlas, there have been reports, cautions and probabilities cast over another early, devastating snow storm. Perhaps this light snow teaser will allay those fears.

Yet as I thought about it, I wondered why a snow in August is not in their records. I’ve seen it snow here in the foothills of southwestern South Dakota every month except July. Although I’m not of those “old timers” who can recite every storm/temperature/weather extreme that has happened over my lifetime, I can vouch for one snow in August.

I remember it because we were at the Fall Riv er County Fair in Edgemont, S.D. One of my exhibits was a fat steer. Before showing animals, it is standard practice to wash them — often with shampoo —thoroughly several times before the fair. The final preparation for the show was the last critical bath. At our ranch home the ritual was performed with cold water.

But God bless Edgemont. The water available from the fairgrounds tap came from a hot water artesian source. It was such a treat for the steer and me to have that warm water when the day was chilly enough to snow. Yes, it really did snow while I was showing my steer. It didn’t stick as the ground was too warm but it was cold enough exhibitors were allowed to wear coats over our quasi-regulation showing garments.

I believe the date was Aug. 14, 1964. I have a trophy sponsored by Hot Springs Implement for the champion fat steer in 1964 and the cattle show was, and continues to be, held on Friday at the fair. Back then the achievement days and fair were held in mid-August.

Another memorable snow was in Oct., I believe 1988 or 1989. Our younger son’s birthday is Oct. 26 and early in the month when I inquired if he wanted to have a birthday party he said yes, and he wanted a sledding party. Naturally I scoffed to think we would have enough snow by then for sleds. Of course, I was wrong and he got the party he wanted.

The county fair is now held the end of July into the first week of August. I would be very surprised if there will be snow at the fair in 2025. We would surely take a good rain about that time.

