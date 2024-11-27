Warner Beef Genetics – Genetic Opportunities Production Sale
- TFP Rep: Cody Nye
- Date of Sale: 11/22/2024
- Location: At the ranch – Arapahoe, Neb.
- Auctioneer: Tracy Harl
- Averages:
63 Bred Cows averaged $3,935
40 Bred Heifers averaged $4,262
16 Fall Pairs averaged $5,421
27 Open Replacement Heifers averaged $2,903
Top Bred Cows:
Lot 50 – $11,000. DLW TPG MS Copper 9114G ET; DOB: 2/8/19; Sire: SEPT Copperfield ET; Bred to: DLW Liberty. Sold to a Nebraska buyer.
Lot 28 – $9,000. DLW MS Durant 032H; DOB: 1/21/20; Sire: BTBR Durant 6296D; Bred to: CTR Integrity. Sold to Kevin Mohl of Sulphur Springs, Texas.
Top Bred Heifers:
Lot 25 – $14,000. DLW TPG MS Belle 3111L ET; DOB: 2/6/23; Sire: GRU Grand Plan 744G; Bred to: BAR Dynamic. Sold to a Nebraska buyer.
Lot 20 – $7,000. DLW TPG MS Belle 3106L ET; DOB: 1/26/23; Sire: DLW Sand Trap ET; Bred to: BAR Dynamic. Sold to Brad and Danielle Luecke of Westphalia, Mo.
Top Pair:
Lot 47 – $12,500. DLW TPG MS Priceless 1538J ET; DOB: 9/5/21; Sire: DLW TPG Frontrunner 2510F; Bull calf sire: KCF Jefferson. Sold to Cedar Top Ranch of Stapleton, Neb.
Top Open Heifer:
Lot 109 – $6,000. DLW MS Headline 4079M; DOB: 2/7/24; Sire: DLW TPG Headline 1018H ET; MGS: SEPT Copperfield ET. Sold to Randy Sienknecht of Gladbrook, Iowa.
- Comments
It was a great fall day for Dan Warner and crew to host their annual Genetic Opportunities Production Sale. It was a stout offering of females, and also included the dispersion of Monte Warner’s cows. It was bittersweet for Monte and family, but it is no secret that the Warner beef crew will keep progressing forward. Congratulations to the entire Warner beef crew on another great sale, and thanks to Monte for all of the contributions he has made to the cattle industry.
