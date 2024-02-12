Wasserman: 13 House ag seats face competitive elections

Wasserman

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Thirteen of the congressional districts represented on the House Agriculture Committee face competitive races of one sort of another in 2024, David Wasserman, senior editor of The Cook Political Report with Amy Walter said here last week in a speech to the Crop Insurance Industry Annual Convention.

The committee has 54 members — 29 Republicans and 25 Democrats — but 13 competitive races still means that almost a quarter of the seats on the committee are in a state of uncertainty.

The race for the House is the Democrats’ “best opportunity to hold a lever of power in DC,” Wasserman said.

The Republicans’ biggest disadvantage is their dysfunction and inability to pass legislation amid their slim majority in the House, Wasserman said.

He noted that Republicans won more House seats in California and New York in 2022 than expected because voters believed that abortion rights were safe in those states and crime and immigration became key issues. The election Tuesday in New York’s Third District to replace Rep. George Santos, a Republican who was forced out of the House, may signal what issues are important in 2024.

Wasserman analyzed the competitive House Ag seats in the following manner: Open Democratic seats with retiring members

▪ Michigan 7 — Rep. Elissa Slotkin is retiring to run for the seat of Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, a Democrat.

▪ Virginia 7 — Rep. Abigail Spanberger is retiring to run for governor of Virginia.

Vulnerable Democratic seats

▪ Colorado 8 — Rep. Yadira Caraveo

▪ Connecticut 5 — Rep. Jahana Hayes

▪ New Mexico 2 — Rep. Gabe Vasquez

▪ Washington 3 — Rep. Maria Perez

Vulnerable Republican seats

▪ California 13 — Rep. John Duarte

▪ Nebraska 2 — Rep. Don Bacon

▪ New York 19 — Rep. Marc Molinaro

▪ Oregon 5 — Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer

▪ Wisconsin 3 — Rep. Derrick Van Orden

Republican primaries to watch

▪ Illinois 12 — Rep. Mike Bost

▪ Washington 4 — Rep. Dan Newhouse

Meanwhile, President Biden told Democrats at a retreat they should campaign hard to win back the House, National Journal reported.

“We have to make the contrast crystal clear, though our friends on the other side make it easy for us,” Biden said. “Time and again Republicans show they are a party of chaos and disunion. This is not your father’s Republican Party. They shout about a problem, then do nothing to solve the problem.”

In general terms, Wasserman said the 2024 election is one “the voters aren’t asking for” because the candidates for president are President Biden and former President Trump, neither of whom is popular with the voters even if they are popular with the party bases.

Trump is still most likely to win the Republican nomination. but about 20% of Republicans prefer former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, and Trump would need her supporters to win a general election.

If the presidential election were held now, Trump would win, Wasserman said, but there are many factors including the legal cases against Trump that could determine the outcome. Biden’s biggest advantage is that he has raised more money than Trump, he said.

On the Senate side, Wasserman said Republicans have the advantage in winning the majority of seats, but the Republicans also have a history of picking candidates who have trouble winning races in the general elections.

Asked whether Trump might play a role in the farm bill if it moves forward this year, Wasserman said Trump might get involved and congressional Republicans would follow him, but he noted Trump is “so absorbed in the presidential race and exacting revenge” against Republicans who have opposed him.