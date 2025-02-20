Wasserman warns crop insurers about Project 2025

Political analyst David Wasserman speaks about Project 2025 to the Crop Insurance Industry Convention held last week in Bonita Springs, Fla. Photo by Jerry Hagstrom, The Hagstrom Report

Wasserman-RFP-022425

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. – David Wasserman, the political analyst, last week warned the crop insurance industry here that Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation’s “mandate for leadership” in the Trump administration, could present major challenges to the crop insurance industry and agriculture in general.

In a speech to the Crop Insurance Industry Convention, Wasserman said he sees “friction ahead” over agriculture programs including crop insurance.

With a slide behind him, Wasserman noted that Project 2025 proposes to repeal the Agriculture Risk Management and Price Loss Coverage programs, to cut crop insurance subsidies, move the nutrition programs to the Health and Human Services Department, impose stiffer work requirements on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program participants, end the sugar program and restrict the Conservation Reserve Program, which pays farmers to idle farmland for environmental benefits.

Wasserman said he believes Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and Agriculture Committee leaders in Congress are in a position to “exert influence” on the Trump administration.

“I am not as doom and gloom [about agriculture] as I might be for other groups that are under siege in this new landscape in Washington,” Wasserman said.

The crop insurance industry did not discuss Project 2025 during the program, but did discuss the perennial need to tell members of Congress — particularly new members — about the importance of the program.

But one knowledgeable attendee told The Hagstrom Report that there was an “undercurrent” of fear that the government might reduce the crop insurance premium subsidy level for farmers. At present, the government pays two-thirds of farmers’ premiums.

During the presidential campaign, Trump claimed that he had not read Project 2025, but he has hired several people involved in writing the project to work in the administration.

The New York Times this week published an article on “echoes” of Project 2025 in administration policy so far.

Read the full Project 2025 report at https://www.democrats.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/project_2025_original1.pdf . The chapter on agriculture, written by Daren Bakst of the Competitive Enterprise Institute, begins on page 289 of the report, which appears as page 322 in the PDF.