Watch parties announced for MPCC Rodeo Team

Jace Richter, of Ogallala, ropes during a Mid-Plains Community College Rodeo Team practice in McCook. Two local businesses have announced watch parties for upcoming MPCC Rodeo Team events. Photo courtesy MPCC

Two local businesses will launch watch parties for the Mid-Plains Community College Rodeo Team starting next weekend.

Fans can catch all the action of the team’s out of state competitions at Dave’s Place in North Platte and Outlaws 1882 Saloon in McCook, Neb.

The short go-rounds of each of the following rodeos will be broadcast at 7 p.m.

Sept. 9 – University of Wisconsin River Falls – Falcon Frontier Days Rodeo

Sept. 23 – Iowa Central Community College Rodeo – Triton Stampede

Sept. 30 – Dickinson State University – Blue Hawk Stampede Rodeo

Oct. 7 – Buena Vista University Rodeo

The watch parties are free to attend. Guests will be responsible for their own food and drinks at Dave’s Place.

Fresh Ideas will provide free food at Outlaws, but drinks will be the responsibility of attendees. Only guests 21 and older will be allowed in Outlaws after 10 p.m.