Water in Wyoming the focus of WyFB Foundation seminar Nov. 9

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Water in Wyoming is the theme for the Nov. 9 Wyoming Farm Bureau Foundation Seminar. Speakers will present water information ranging from interstate compacts to water law to water development.

Held in conjunction with the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation 104thAnnual Meeting, the seminar is Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023 from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. at the Little America in Cheyenne, Wyo.

The first speaker will be Chris Brown, senior assistant attorney general with the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office. Brown will discuss how interstate compacts and court decrees affect Wyoming law. The second speaker will be Wyoming State Engineer Brandon Gebhart. He will discuss Wyoming water law fundamentals and structure. The third speaker will be a staff member from the Wyoming Water Development Commission to discuss water development in Wyoming.

The seminar is free and open to the public. Attendees are requested to register by emailing broes@wyfb.org .