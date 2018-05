Watermelon Punch | Marcey Dyer, Pierce, Colo.

6 c. watermelon chunks

2 c. pineapple juice

1 can (12 oz.) frozen raspberry juice blend

1 small can (6 oz.) frozen orange juice concentrate

1/4 c. lemon juice

Remove watermelon seeds.

Process small watermelon chunks in blender or food processor until liquefied.

Combine all ingredients in a pitcher.

Stir well.

Chill.

Consider making extra watermelon juice to freeze in ice cube trays and serve with the punch.