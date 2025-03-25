Ways and Means trade hearing features Texas cattle producer

Texas Cattle Feeders Association Chairman Robby Kirkland testifies on behalf of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association today before the Ways and Means Subcommittee on Trade. Screenshot from livestream

WaysAndMeans-RFP-033125

The House Ways and Means Trade Subcommittee held a hearing today titled American Trade Negotiation Priorities.

One of the witnesses was Texas Cattle Feeders Association Chairman Robby Kirkland, who testified on behalf of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.

“It is long past time for the U.S. to re-engage in trade talks to secure preferential access with our allies like the United Kingdom and in key markets in Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East,” Kirkland said.

“We must ensure that any country that is granted access to the U.S. does not put U.S. consumers or the U.S. cattle herd at risk,” he added. “This is a major concern with Brazil, Paraguay and other countries who have a history of foot-and-mouth disease and highly questionable records on food safety and animal health. We need Congress and President Trump to hold these trade partners accountable and ensure the safety of American consumers and our cattle herd.

“At the same time, we need to begin enforcing our trade agreement with Australia that was granted access to the U.S. market through our free trade agreement. For 20 years, Australia has exported nearly $29 billion of beef to the U.S. market, but we have been prohibited from selling $1 worth of U.S. beef in Australia. The 20-year delay in the approval of U.S. beef is completely unjustified, because we are internationally recognized as having the highest food safety and animal health standards in the world. For years, we have been told by the Australian government that we are in the final stages of approval, yet we continue to see delays. U.S. cattle and beef do not pose a threat to Australian consumers and Australian livestock, and this is not how allies and trade partners should behave. All we are seeking is fair trade,” Kirkland concluded.