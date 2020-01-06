WCLA to award $4,000 in college scholarships

The Weld County Livestock Association will award three $1,000 college scholarships and the $1,000 Sharon and Gene Inloes Scholarship for the 2020-21 academic year.

All current high school seniors or college freshmen who are Weld County, Colorado, residents are invited to apply. Applications and requirements can be found at https://www.weldcountylivestock.org/scholarships. Deadline for application submission is April 1, 2020.

WCLA, an affiliate of the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association, was founded in 1943 with the mission of strengthening the livestock industry in Weld County through youth education, scholarships and producer events. It is also the voice of livestock producers from Weld County, providing input and leadership on policy at the local, state and national levels. Membership is open to all Weld County residents.

Funds for the WCLA scholarship program are primarily raised through the annual Family Ranch Rodeo, which is held in Sept. at the Southeast Colorado Fairgrounds in Keenesbrug, Colo. For rodeo participant and sponsorship information, or WCLA membership information, visit https://www.weldcountylivestock.org or email weldcountylivestockassoc@gmail.com.

WCLA is led by a volunteer board, including: Dale Jackson, president; Jim Magnuson, vice-president; Boyd Collins, secretary/treasurer; Jeff Cooksey; Cari Flack; Jon Flack; Brandy Geiger; Emmett Jordan; Jason Kern; Andy Lawrence; Craig Lawrence and Jack Lawrence.