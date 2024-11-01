WCRA, NIRA extend partnership with new 2024-25 deal  

The National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association and World Champions Rodeo Alliance announce an extension of their partnership and combined effort to provide additional opportunities for college rodeo athletes for the 2024-25 season. The two rodeo organizations are collaborating to offer a $10,000 Top Hand Bonus at the 2025 College National Finals Rodeo scheduled for next June, for all 10 disciplines.

“Last year, we saw significant progress in the partnership to promote rodeo among college athletes, with college students like Gus Galliard and Makenzie Mayes making a massive imprint at WCRA (World Champions Rodeo Alliance) events,” said WCRA President Bobby Mote. “We are ecstatic again to be the presenting sponsor of the Armband Ceremony and offer this $10,000 bonus opportunity to college athletes. We are anxious to see college rodeo athletes qualify for WCRA events and advance to the $1 Million Kid Rock’s Rock N Rodeo.”

The “CNFR Top Hand Bonus” will award a total of $10,000 in cash to the contestants who earn the highest points in any single discipline at the 2025 CNFR. Athletes must have been nominated with WCRA to be eligible for the bonus. The payout by place is as follows:

$5,000 $3,000 $2,000 $1,000 VRQ Bucks $1,000 VRQ Bucks $500 VRQ Bucks $500 VRQ Bucks $500 VRQ Bucks

“NIRA is excited to announce the extension of its partnership with WCRA, which has already shown to open new doors of opportunity for our college rodeo athletes.,” said Jim Dewey Brown NIRA commissioner. “WCRA’s unwavering commitment to elevating the world of rodeo ensures that our athletes will continue to thrive in a realm of endless possibilities.”

GOAT TYING

The organizations’ extended partnership includes an announcement that Ladies Goat Tying is now eligible to nominate towards the 2025 Women’s Rodeo World Championship leaderboard (W25), and the Ladies Goat Tying discipline will now be eligible for the CNFR Top Hand Bonus.

As of the W25 leaderboard deadline (April 13, 2025), the top 20 Goat Tyers from the segment leaderboard will qualify to compete at the inaugural Women’s Rodeo World Championship Goat Tying Showcase. The showcase will occur during the 2025 WRWC event in May at the Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas.

Athletes can use code “COLLEGE25” when nominating and receive 25% off. The code is limited to four nominations and can be used to nominate any Intercollegiate rodeo. The code is valid until June 2025.

Since launching in May of 2018, the WCRA and its partners have awarded more than $18.2 million in new money to rodeo athletes. All rodeo athletes interested in learning more about the WCRA, the VRQ, or how to nominate should be directed to WCRARODEO.com or download the WCRA app at https://wcrarodeo.com/download-the-wcra-app/.