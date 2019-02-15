WDA now accepting applications for 2019 Wyoming Specialty Crop Grant Program

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) is now accepting applications for the 2019 Wyoming Specialty Crop Grant Program.

This year, the WDA is estimated to receive up to $350,000 from the USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant Program contingent on funding availability. The allocation is to be used solely to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in Wyoming by increasing the production and consumption of fruits, vegetables, tree nuts horticulture and floriculture. Competitive grant awards will be considered up to $24,500 for specialty crop projects lasting one to two years.bIn addition we will entertain projects up to $50,000 lasting two to three years that can justify larger impacts and the need for additional funding.

Information on the grant is available on the Department of Agriculture's website at http://agriculture.wy.gov/divisions/admin/specialty-crop-program. The program manual and the application packet found there are designed to assist you in preparing a grant application. The deadline for applications is March 29, 2019.

For more information on the grant and applying, please contact Ted Craig, SCBGP Manager at (307) 777-6651 or by email at ted.craig@wyo.gov.