We can all work to reduce our water use

The Washington Post recently published a story about a World Resources Institute study on water use blames food production and industrial use for depleting water resources throughout the world.

According to the article, “Agriculture accounts for 70 percent of water use each year, and is deeply affected by changes in precipitation.Even if a region is getting the same average amount of rain and snow, droughts and floods have become more common . Rain may not arrive for some time— then arrive all at once — instead of falling more evenly across a growing season. That makes it difficult for farmers to rely on rainfall to water crops and increases the need for water storage and irrigation.”

I’m not going to argue that we don’t use a lot of water to produce food. But doesn’t it make more sense to use if for food than for watering lawns and golf courses, filling swimming pools, fountains and water parks and even for mining and making plastics, refining metals and other industrial uses?

We can do without many things, but food isn’t one of them.

The agriculture community recognizes that they are dependent on water and have been working on controlling their water use for many, many years. Irrigation companies have been emphasizing the use of micro sprinklers and drip irrigation, land grant universities are busy developing crops and forages that require use less water and water conscious farmers and ranchers will do everything in their power to control their water use.

In the meantime, there are many things that states and municipalities can do to conserve water as well.

According to the article in The Washington Post, “Cities can develop infrastructure to capture and reuse storm-water runoff, repair leaks in municipal water systems and encourage water efficiency. In Nevada, the Las Vegas Valley Water District created a grass replacement program and fined water waste, which reduced the area’s total water use by 26 billion gallons per year from 2002 to 2021, even as the area’s population grew by 750,000 residents. Nationwide, more efficient appliances have reduced per capita household water use since 1980.”

I personally have seen a lot of water waste here in Greeley, where people’s sprinklers are operating during the hottest part of the day or are pointed to the streets. Even though I hate the idea of more regulations, if the water supply in the world is so dire, fining people for those kinds of behaviors might make sense.

I don’t know what kind of rules and regulations exist for large industries but I’m sure this sector could also do its part to control water use.

If we all agree that water is important, we can stop the blame game and work together to make sure we always have plenty of water.