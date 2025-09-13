We need to tone down political rhetoric

Last week, the crew that brings you The Fence Post and her sister publications — Tri-State Livestock News and Farmer & Rancher Exchange — met in Belle Fourche, S.D., for our annual gathering.

We get together to discuss how we can better serve our readers and advertisers and to reconnect with our coworkers — we are spread out over several states and don’t often see each other.

On Wednesday, as we were talking about how we can use our regional locations and knowledge of farming and ranching to benefit our customers, someone announced that Charlie Kirk had been shot during an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

At first, come of us were thinking that maybe it was fake news, but we quickly learned that it wasn’t and that he had died.

Although our meeting continued, it was clear the news cast a pall over our event.

And as sad as we all were about the loss of Kirk, the reaction to the news of some in the media and in Washington, D.C., was even sadder and, in come cases, downright disgusting.

I thought that maybe Kirk’s death would make people realize that the political rhetoric in this country is too hot and it needs to be cooled down. But many people doubled down on their hateful rhetoric.

If you don’t know anything about Kirk, I would encourage you to find out more about him. He was unapologetically conservative and a devote Christian. He cofounded Touch Point USA and traveled to colleges and universities talking and debating with students, challenging their viewpoints, and espousing his own.

As I am writing this, Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old, has been arrested but his motive is unclear.

But one thing is clear it is time for people to stop demonizing those who don’t agree with them. We need to get back to a time when we can have civil conversations about politics and just agree to disagree.

It must stop. Not only are we setting a bad example for young people, but I believe this kind of talk leads to the kind of violence we are seeing across the country.

After reading so many hurtful comments on Facebook directed to Kirk and the wife and two children he has left behind, I was feeling sad about the state of our country.

Then I came across one from a friend of mine, who is probably the opposite of me in terms of his political beliefs. He was genuinely concerned about our society’s lack of remorse when it involves the death of people whose agenda is different from their own. He said he was praying and searching the internet for ways to deal with the tragedy when he came across a quote from Mahatma Gandhi that said, “The greatness of humanity is not in being human, but in being humane.”

That prompted me to find other words of wisdom from Gandhi and I came across this gem, “Our ability to reach unity in diversity will be the beauty and the test of our civilization.”

Let’s all take a breath, think about our words and deeds and treat each other with respect no matter our political or religious beliefs.

And while we pray for Kirk and his family, we should also pray for the shooter and his family. I believe that Kirk — as a Christian — would have wanted it that way.