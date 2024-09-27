YOUR AD HERE »

Weaver Quarter Horses “Working Ranch Horses Since 1888” 29th Annual Production Sale

Stan and Nancy Weaver accompanied by family giving opening statements before the Weaver Quarter Horses 29th Annual Production Sale.
SaleReport-RFP-093024
  • TFP Rep: Wrye Williams
  • Date of Sale: 09/21/2024
  • Location: Montana Expo Park Great Falls, Mont.
  • Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar
  • Averages:
    34 Filly’s averaged $6,676

    26 Colts averaged $6,077

    1 Broodmare averaged $12,000

    2 Yearlings averaged $4,250

    60 Weanlings averaged $6,417

    63 total horses averaged $6,437
  • Comments:
    Top Horses:

    Lot 57 at $24,000 to Michael Yoder, Montezuma, Ga.; Weavers Smooth Two; 2024 AQHA Bay Filly; Originally Smooth x Ima Tuf Lena.

    Lot 23 at $19,500 to Gwinnup Crazy K Ranch, Connersville, Ind.; Weavers Smart Time; 2024 AQHA Bay Roan Stallion; One Gun At a Time x Merada Ima Boonsmal.

    Lot 26 at $16,500 to Michael Yoder, Montezuma, Ga.; 2024 AQHA Black Filly; One Gun At a Time x Originally Smooth.

    Lot 18 at $13,500 to Stauffer Ranches, Pincher Creek Alberta, Canada; Weavers Call Me Dancer; 2024 AQHA Blue Roan Filly; Bet Hesa Echo Cat x Dox Smart Traveler.

    Lot 17 at $12,500 to John Fort, Thomasville, Ga.; Weavers Call My Bet; 2024 AQHA Black Stallion; Bet Hesa Echo Cat x Cee Booger Roano.

    Lot 68 at $12,000 to Eric Hoffman, Dillon, Mont.; 2020 AQHA Sorrel Mare; Metallic Crush x Lenas Sugarman.
