Weaver Quarter Horses “Working Ranch Horses Since 1888” 29th Annual Production Sale
- TFP Rep: Wrye Williams
- Date of Sale: 09/21/2024
- Location: Montana Expo Park Great Falls, Mont.
- Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar
- Averages:
34 Filly’s averaged $6,676
26 Colts averaged $6,077
1 Broodmare averaged $12,000
2 Yearlings averaged $4,250
60 Weanlings averaged $6,417
63 total horses averaged $6,437
- Comments:
Top Horses:
Lot 57 at $24,000 to Michael Yoder, Montezuma, Ga.; Weavers Smooth Two; 2024 AQHA Bay Filly; Originally Smooth x Ima Tuf Lena.
Lot 23 at $19,500 to Gwinnup Crazy K Ranch, Connersville, Ind.; Weavers Smart Time; 2024 AQHA Bay Roan Stallion; One Gun At a Time x Merada Ima Boonsmal.
Lot 26 at $16,500 to Michael Yoder, Montezuma, Ga.; 2024 AQHA Black Filly; One Gun At a Time x Originally Smooth.
Lot 18 at $13,500 to Stauffer Ranches, Pincher Creek Alberta, Canada; Weavers Call Me Dancer; 2024 AQHA Blue Roan Filly; Bet Hesa Echo Cat x Dox Smart Traveler.
Lot 17 at $12,500 to John Fort, Thomasville, Ga.; Weavers Call My Bet; 2024 AQHA Black Stallion; Bet Hesa Echo Cat x Cee Booger Roano.
Lot 68 at $12,000 to Eric Hoffman, Dillon, Mont.; 2020 AQHA Sorrel Mare; Metallic Crush x Lenas Sugarman.
Trending - News