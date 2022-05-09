Webinar on USDA emergency assistance for drought

Drought conditions persist across much of the country and both livestock and crop producers face losses and continuing challenges for their operations. USDA offers both emergency assistance programs to help producers cope with losses as well as on-going conservation programs to help producers prepare for and manage through drought. The webinar will be held Thursday, May 12, starting at noon.

This webinar will discuss the USDA Farm Service Agency’s drought relief and response through standing and emergency provisions of FSA programs, including the CRP, LFP, ECP, and the recently announced ELRP, plus additional assistance to come.

USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service programs offer cost-share and incentive payments to producers to adopt and maintain various conservation practices that can help producers manage soil, water, crop, and livestock systems for improved resilience and mitigation of drought and other challenges. We will discuss NRCS programs, including EQIP and CSP, and the opportunities for producers as well as NRCS emergency assistance for fire that can become even more relevant during drought conditions.

With:

Pat Lechner, Price Support, Conservation and Environmental Programs Chief, USDA-FSA Nebraska

Brach Johnson, Outreach Coordinator, USDA-NRCS Nebraska

Brad Lubben, Associate Professor and Extension Policy Specialist, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Randy Saner, Extension Educator, Beef Systems, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

For more informaiton, go to https://cap.unl.edu/webinars .